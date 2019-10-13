Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Coverage: NFL
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Line: CAR -2.0
- Over/Under: 48
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Panthers
|10
|7
|17
|Buccaneers
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|CAR
|TB
|
FG
13:21
Joey Slye Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -2 yards, 1:30
|3
|0
|
TD
1:05
Christian McCaffrey 1 Yard Rush, J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.
12 plays, 99 yards, 7:32
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|CAR
|TB
|
TD
12:46
Ronald Jones II 5 Yard Rush Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 37 yards, 1:19
|10
|7
|
TD
7:38
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Kyle Allen for 25 Yrds Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 36 yards, 1:39
|17
|7
Data is currently unavailable.