Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coverage: NFL

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • Line: CAR -2.0
  • Over/Under: 48

CARTB502020CARTB304050403010202010
NFL 1 2 3 4 T
Panthers 10 7 17
Buccaneers 0 7 7
first Quarter CAR TB

FG

13:21

Joey Slye Made 49 Yrd Field Goal

4 plays, -2 yards, 1:30

 3 0

TD

1:05

Christian McCaffrey 1 Yard Rush, J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.

12 plays, 99 yards, 7:32

 10 0
second Quarter CAR TB

TD

12:46

Ronald Jones II 5 Yard Rush Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt

3 plays, 37 yards, 1:19

 10 7

TD

7:38

Christian McCaffrey Pass From Kyle Allen for 25 Yrds Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt

4 plays, 36 yards, 1:39

 17 7

Data is currently unavailable.