Papa John’s teams up with Dole for pineapple pizza, divides Twitter

Pineapple on pizza – it’s an issue as divisive as whether a hot dog is a sandwich or the color of that dress in the photo everyone was upset about a few years ago.

Papa John’s is placing itself firmly in the pineapple camp, announcing on Tuesday that it had partnered with Dole Packaged Foods to supply pineapple for its pies.

“At Papa John’s, we believe that pineapple belongs on pizza,” Paul Fabre, the chain’s senior vice president of product innovation, said in a written statement.

The Louisville, Ky.-based pizzeria will offer Dole’s pineapple tidbits on its “super Hawaiian pizza” starting this month, along with Canadian bacon, hickory-smoked bacon, a blend of cheeses and the restaurant’s “signature sauce.”

Of course, you can’t go around adding a sweet ingredient like pineapple to pizza without expecting some spicy comments on Twitter. Papa John’s once ran a poll asking whether pineapple is “acceptable on a pizza” and it ended up a tie after more than 3,200 votes.

“Pizza is for meat and veggies (salty) not anything sweet,” one anti-pineapple commenter wrote.

Another questioned: “Would you put pepperoni in your fruit salad?”

But as the poll ended with 50% in favor and 50% against, there were also lots of pineapple supporters in the comments.

“If you drop pineapple – I drop you,” one wrote.

The move to use Dole pineapple is part of Papa John’s commitment to its “better ingredients, better pizza” slogan, according to the chain. Dole’s pineapple for the pizzeria will be sourced responsibly in Thailand and the Philippines and exceed international standards, according to Papa John’s.

“Partnering with Dole makes sense because there is nothing more important or vital to our business and to earning our customers’ trust than providing high-quality foods,” Fabre said. “This starts with how we source ingredients, including Dole pineapple, which brings a rich sweetness to our pies.”

