Papadopoulos applauds Flynn pardon, hopes forthcoming ‘facts’ will lead to similar order for himself

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos spoke out on Friday after the president issued a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn, a three-star general, pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration. However, the prosecution came under scrutiny after the release of FBI documents that suggested a plot to get him to lie. 

Papadopoulos told “The Story” that Flynn’s pardon was an appropriate use of executive power.

“What happened to General Flynn was an injustice and a stain on the history of our country,” he said. “It’s something that should have never happened in the beginning.”

Trump “tried to rectify this major injustice,” he said.

Host Will Cain asked if Papadopoulos, who served 12 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to federal prosecutors in former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, is similarly looking for a pardon from the president.

“Well, I want the facts to speak for themselves in my case,” the Illinois native replied. “The Russia investigation was the biggest story in modern political history. We still have not closed the chapter on this story.”

He said Mueller’s probe was a “dud” that was then followed up by Inspector General Michael Horowitz’ in-depth report and explained how the proverbial “final chapter” in the ongoing investigation by Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham.

“My story is at the center of what Durham is investigating and what Horowitz was looking into,” he said. “I hope once the facts are out there and they will support a logical conclusion, which will be full pardon.”

When asked why Trump has not yet pardoned him, Papadopoulos said that the judgment, in that case, is all in the president’s hand and that his story is at the center of Durham’s investigation.

“Maybe the president is waiting for the right time to look into the exact facts of what happened in my particular situation — we will see what happens. The president has been unpredictable with his pardon power.”

Fox News’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.



