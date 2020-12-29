Paris Saint-Germain confirm Thomas Tuchel sacking

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel has left the club after a poor start to the season.

Sources told ESPN on Dec. 24 that PSG decided to sack Tuchel on Christmas Eve and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace him.

Five days later, the reigning Ligue 1 champions released a statement confirming that Tuchel, 47, has had his contract terminated.

“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club,” club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in the statement. “Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Sources told ESPN that PSG have been in negotiations with Pochettino for two weeks after Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo were concerned about the team’s playing style.

Tuchel has paid the price after the French champions lost four matches in Ligue 1 this season and enter the winter break in third position in the table, a point behind Lyon and Lille.

The announcement comes four months after Tuchel led the club to their first Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Tuchel was appointed on a two-year contract in 2018, replacing Unai Emery, and won the Ligue 1 title in his first season before claiming a domestic Treble in his second as well as reaching the Champions League final.