Paris sees second weekend of protests, violence over controversial security law

By WWNR
Politics


Violence broke out in Paris for the second consecutive weekend as protesters clashed with police during demonstrations over a proposed security law, according to reports.

Hundreds of rallies were planned across the nation Saturday to protest legislation that would make it illegal to record video or take photos of police officers with “obvious intention to harm their physical and psychological integrity”, the BBC reported.

Demonstrators leave the Place de la Republique among tear gas after a demonstration, Dec. 5, in Paris. Thousands marched in protests around France on Saturday against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set fire to several cars, broke windows and tossed projectiles at police. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

The law came under harsh criticism as a threat to freedom of the press, and was seen as a way to undermine efforts to document police brutality. Any offender could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to €45,000 (or $54,000).

FRANCE STRUGGLES WITH SYSTEMIC RACISM AND NEW SECURITY LAW AS PROTESTS ROCK COUNTRY

The situation intensified after three White police officers a week earlier were captured on video beating a Black music producer; four officers were charged in connection with the incident, according to DW.

Riot police officers advance during a demonstration, Dec. 5, in Paris. Thousands marched in protests around France on Saturday against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set fire to several cars, broke windows and tossed projectiles at police. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Ahead of the protests on Saturday, the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert, warning that “similar demonstrations in Paris turned violent last weekend.”

FRENCH LAWMAKERS TO REWRITE PROPOSED BILL BANNING USE OF POLICE IMAGES AFTER OUTRAGE

“In case of violence or property damage, French authorities may use chemical agents and water cannons to disperse crowds,” the notice stated. 

A man throws a bottle at the police during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Dec. 5. Thousands marched in protests around France on Saturday against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set fire to several cars, broke windows and tossed objects at police. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Protests began peacefully on Saturday, but groups of rioters dressed in black and wearing face coverings began to launch projectiles at police. Police responded by firing tear gas.

Members of the anti-government Yellow Vest movement took part in the demonstrations, Al Jazeera reported. Some shouted, “Everyone hates the police.”

Rioters smashed in windows of supermarkets and broke into a bank, while others set cars on fire along Avenue Gambetta on their way to the central Place de la Republique.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that 22 people were detained over the incidents.

Members of President Emmanuel Macron’s party have promised to “completely” rewrite part of the new law, however.

“We know that doubts persist about it…while we can never tolerate any reduction of press freedom or images,” said Christophe Castaner, a leader of Macron’s centrist MPs in parliament.



