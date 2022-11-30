Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller appointed to board of International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association.

CHARLESTON, WV – The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) has elected West Virginia Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller as an IBTTA Director for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Miller joins the 2023 IBTTA Board of Directors, which also includes six officers and 19 other directors from agencies and tolling operators from around the world.



“It is a great honor to be recognized by my industry peers and elected to the IBTTA Board of Directors,” Miller said. “This association is the premier organization in terms of advocacy, education, networking, and new technology for the tolling industry.



“The West Virginia Turnpike is not only a major asset to the state of West Virginia but is also recognized as a very well maintained and efficient operation within the tolling industry,” Miller said. “I am very proud to lead this organization on behalf of the state of West Virginia. We have millions of people travel our road every year and their experience on the WV Turnpike can define how they view our state. I am honored to be considered a leader within this industry and will continue to promote the good things that are occurring in the state of West Virginia and on the West Virginia Turnpike.”



The IBTTA is the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them. Founded in 1932, IBTTA has members in 23 countries on six continents. Through advocacy, thought leadership and education, members are implementing state-of-the-art, innovative user-based transportation financing solutions to address the critical infrastructure challenges of the 21st Century.