41.3 F
Beckley
Monday, January 6, 2020 2:40pm

Patricia Arquette ‘accidentally’ hits Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Joey King revealed that her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally knocked her in the head with her Golden Globe after the 51-year-old won the prize for her part in “The Act.”

King took to Twitter Monday to show off two photos of a fresh, round bruise on her forehead that she says came from an accidental bonk from Arquette’s trophy. The first picture seems to have been taken on the night of the Globes. The other looks like it was snapped the following morning in an effort to show off the progression of the bruise.

PATRICIA ARQUETTE REACTS TO THE COLLEGE ADMISSION SCANDAL: ‘IT’S AN IMPORTANT CONVERSATION’

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life,” she captioned the photos.

Arquette was quick to respond, writing: “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!”

InStyle appears to have captured the moment in question on video.

The duo starred in the Hulu original series about the real-life story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard. King was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture, but lost in her category to Michelle Williams.

PATRICIA ARQUETTE APOLOGIZES FOR ‘UNPLANNED’ GOLDEN GLOBES F-BOMB

Arquette, meanwhile, beat out Helena Bonham Carter, Toni Collette, Meryl Streep and Emily Watson to win best supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture. It seems at some point after accepting the trophy, Arquette managed to smack her co-star in the head before the night was over.

Arquette was among the few to take things to a political place during her acceptance speech at the 77th Golden Globe Awards by warning Americans of a grim future and encouraging them to vote.

Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard and Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's "The Act."

Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard and Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s “The Act.”
(Photo by: Brownie Harris / Hulu)

In reference to Trump ordering an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Arquette accused him of tweeting “out a threat” and then shared her fear of the country’s grim future if another war takes place. Her fears included “young people risking their lives traveling across the world” and parents “not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads.”

Arquette, a mother of two, then begged the audience to assist in making a change by voting in the presidential election later this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I beg of us all to give a better world,” she said. “We have to vote in 2020 and beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020.”





Source link

Recent Articles

Patricia Arquette ‘accidentally’ hits Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

News WWNR -
0
Joey King revealed that her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally knocked her in the head with her Golden Globe after the 51-year-old won the prize for...
Read more

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo

News WWNR -
0
TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride...
Read more

Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Read more

In ranking the WTA’s young stars, Bianca Andreescu and Coco Gauff lead the charge

News WWNR -
0
The WTA season begins in earnest Monday, with 14 women 21-and-under ranked in the Top 100. They are such fresh faces and so...
Read more

Former Israeli ambassador: Trump has restored ‘American deterrence,’ told Iran ‘enough is enough’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's decision to order the airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a necessary step and sent a message to Tehran that "enough is...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo

WWNR -
0
TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride...
Read more
News

Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Read more
News

In ranking the WTA’s young stars, Bianca Andreescu and Coco Gauff lead the charge

WWNR -
0
The WTA season begins in earnest Monday, with 14 women 21-and-under ranked in the Top 100. They are such fresh faces and so...
Read more
News

Former Israeli ambassador: Trump has restored ‘American deterrence,’ told Iran ‘enough is enough’

WWNR -
0
President Trump's decision to order the airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a necessary step and sent a message to Tehran that "enough is...
Read more
video
News

Ben Shapiro reacts to controversial image shared by Reps. Omar, Tlaib

WWNR -
0
Syndicated columnist Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and host of 'The Ben Shapiro Show,' joins Dana Perino on 'The Daily Briefing.' #DailyBriefing...
Read more
Money

Insider Weekends: A Lost Decade Of Insider Buying By Dr. Frost

WWNR -
0
Insider Weekends: A Lost Decade Of Insider Buying By Dr. Frost Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap