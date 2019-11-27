45.2 F
Patrick Schwarzenegger on family’s new blended Thanksgiving plans with Chris Pratt and sister Katherine

By WWNR
Patrick Schwarzenegger has a large family and it keeps growing.

The actor, 26, opened up about their plans for Thanksgiving while attending Sunday’s American Music Awards and admitted he and new brother-in-law, Chris Pratt, love hitting the dessert table.

“He can eat a lot,” Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star. “Me and Chris go at it at the desserts. He’s a foodie. We both have the sweet tooth.”

CHRIS PRATT GUSHES OVER MARRIED LIFE WITH KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

Schwarzenegger added that his mother, Maria Shriver, cooks and hosts the big dinner which also includes her other children with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger — Katherine, 29, Christina, 28, and Chris, 22.

“Thanksgiving at our place is great,” he said of the holiday. “On Wednesday, we always go to the church and do, like, a Thanksgiving meal there for people, and then Thursday, we’ll do Thanksgiving at my mom’s.”

“We always do a football game in the morning, and then come back and eat all day, watch football like everybody else,” he added.

MARIA SHRIVER SAYS POLITICS ARE OK AT HER FAMILY’S THANKSGIVING DINNER TABLE

Pratt married Katherine on June 8 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. and then honeymooned in Hawaii.

He was previously married to actress Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share one son together — Jack, 7.

In a recent post on social media, Katherine opened up about why she’s “thankful” for her husband this year.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER PRAISES CHRIS PRATT’S EX, ANNA FARIS, OVER SUCCESSFUL PODCAST

“Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time.”

She suggested to her fans that each person “start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them.”

She continued: “Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens.

“This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place,” Schwarzenegger concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May, Schwarzenegger told Fox News her relationship with Pratt is “amazing.”

“I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky,” she shared.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.





