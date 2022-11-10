Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grant Award

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Justice announced today that $285,404 was awarded to the West Virginia State Police from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program.



These funds will be used to improve and advance the forensic science services of the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab through education and training.



These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.



Funds were awarded to the following:West Virginia State Police $285,404These funds will be utilized to provide continued education to forensic analysts through specialized training and further improve the quality of West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab services.