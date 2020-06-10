PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, CNN among winners of White House Correspondents Association awards

PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and CNN were among the winners of this year’s journalism awards from the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

Alcindor, who has made headlines in recent weeks with her clashes against President Trump and the White House, was the recipient of the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage.

“Yamiche Alcindor is serious, incisive and — though she has a quiet demeanor — tough as nails,” the WHCA said. “Her asylum seekers report was exceptionally well done. She has interesting new takes on national stories. Her work on immigration and race are sensitively handled.”

“Alcindor’s qualities reflect integrity, impartial analysis, breadth and depth of knowledge of the presidency and a love of the institution. We look forward to watching her work for decades to come.”

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker and Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker received honorable mentions for the award.

CNN received the Merriman Smith Memorial Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure For Broadcast for its reporting of the FBI raid of Trump ally Roger Stone, which raised eyebrows as to how the liberal network was able to be on the scene at the time of his arrest.

“CNN’s reporting on the Roger Stone arrest began a month earlier, with a clue about a court scheduling anomaly. Then came unusual grand jury activity. Then an odd, packed suitcase wheeled by one of the prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Stone. It culminated early in the morning of Jan. 25, 2019, when a CNN producer and a photojournalist, staked outside of Stone’s home in Ft. Lauderdale, captured the 5 a.m., no-knock raid by the FBI of the former confidant of President Donald Trump,” the WHCA explained. “CNN’s viewers saw the raid unfold in real time, the product of a team or reporters, producers and photojournalists tracking the investigation over months, connecting the dots and scooping the rest of the press corps. They even scooped Stone’s own lawyers, who only found out when CNN called for a comment. In addition to the exclusive video, the team produced a compelling, supportive package that explained the charges against Stone. On deadline.”

Other award recipients include the Wall Street Journal for breaking the story of President Trump’s efforts for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, which ultimately resulted in the president’s impeachment, New York Times photographer Doug Mills, who captured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s now-iconic clap from Trump’s State of the Union address, as well as ProPublica for its reporting on the 2017, 2018 deadly naval accidents.