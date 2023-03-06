PEIA, Budget, Pay Increase, and Tax Reduction Pass in Saturday House Session

Saturday’s House floor session was lengthy with major bills up for passage. The calendar was reordered to consider Senate Bill 268, House Bill 2024, Senate Bill 423, and the Senate Message for House Bill 2526 first.

Senate Bill 268 updates PEIA. The bill requires all PEIA board members to complete fiduciary training, as members will have a fiduciary responsibility to protect plan assets for participants. It requires the finance board to hold at least two public hearings on proposed financial plans. The finance board may only use revenue estimates from the governor as needed to maintain an actuarially recommended reserve fund and to maintain premium cost-sharing. The director may not incorporate other revenue sources into the plan.

The bill requires plans to reimburse WV hospitals at a minimum rate of 110 percent of Medicare. Plans for employees and retired employees shall be at a cost-sharing rate of 80 percent for the employer and 20 percent for the employees. PEIA will maintain the 80-20 cost-sharing for instate and out-of-state in contiguous counties and then drops to 70-30 coverage for other out-of-state providers.

All plans shall include coverage for diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment for autism spectrum disorder for ages 18 months to 18 years. Coverage through PEIA includes children’s immunizations from birth to 16 for diphtheria, polio, mumps, measles, rubella, tetanus, hepatitis-b, hemophilia influenza-b, and whooping cough. Coverage includes a 12-month refill for contraceptives and group life and accidental death insurance for $10,000 for each employee.

The bill was amended to include the $35 insulin cost cap as passed yesterday.

The bill makes a change to spousal coverage through PEIA. If an employee’s spouse has health insurance available through their employer, then they are will not be covered under PEIA unless the employee adds the spouse to the plan by paying an additional $147 a month.

The bill requires an Actuarial Study of the financial solvency of PEIA to start by July 1, 2023, and be presented to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance by July 1, 2024.

House Bill 2024 is the Budget Bill. Below is a general breakdown of the budget, which passed the House today. Review the bill in its entirety here. Only one of the amendments offered was adopted.

General Revenue Fund: $4,641,892,371 Legislative: $26,096,694 Judicial: $149,079,448 Executive-Governor’s Office: $11,988,272 Executive-Auditor’s Office: $2,487,115 Executive-Treasurer’s Office: $3,514,380 Executive-Department of Agriculture: $25,377,648 Executive-Attorney General: $5,203,194 Executive-Secretary of State: $943,230 Executive-State Election Commission: $7,508 Department of Administration: $86,877,676 Department of Commerce: $67,703,442 Department of Tourism: $7,000,000 Department of Economic Development: $12,147,273 Department of Education: $2,057,054,456 Department of Arts, Culture, and History: $11,357,680 Department of Environmental Protection: $6,781,786 Department of Health and Human Resources: $1,149,922,442 Department of Homeland Security: $490,453,125 Department of Revenue: $32,811,468 Department of Transportation: $5,249,128 Department of Veterans’ Assistance: $12,453,534 Bureau of Senior Services: $10,839,825 West Virginia Council for CTCE: $16,114,928 Mountwest: $6,716,176 New River: $6,088,539 Pierpont: $8119,152 Blue Ridge: $8,139,835 WVU-Parkersburg: $10,799,686 Southern WV: $8,557,086 WV Northern: $7,580,697 Eastern WV: $2,264,340 BridgeValley: $8,364,587 Higher Education Policy Commission: $80,819,475 WVU Med School: $21,488,856 WVU: $113,398,048 Marshall Med School: $8,691,589 Marshall University: $51,547,701 WV School of Osteopathic Medicine: $5,972,974 Bluefield State: $6,648,770 Concord University: 10,836,709 Fairmont State: $19,273,190 Glenville State University: $6,768,535 Shepherd University: $13,026,830 West Liberty: $9,552,600 WV State: $16,530,290 Adjutant General: $18,957,017

State Road Fund Total: $1,669,496,660

Special Revenue Fund: $3,980,500

Lottery Fund: $143,669,012

Excess Lottery Fund: $334,670,790

Federal Funding: $9,415,135,878

Block Grants: $82,535,141

Senate Bill 423 increases annual salaries for teachers and state police officers, administrative support staff, and forensic staff, as well as the monthly salaries of school service personnel.

The following is the breakdown for teachers:

The following is the breakdown for school services personnel:

The following is the breakdown for state police officers:

The following is the breakdown for state police administrative support staff:

The following is the breakdown for state police forensic lab staff:

Additionally, the House concurred with the Senate to complete legislative action on House Bill 2526. After Senate action, House Bill 2526 reduces the personal income tax retroactively to January 1, 2023, as the following:

Head of Household or Joint Filing Not over $10,000: 2.36% of the taxable income Over $10,000 but not over $25,000: $236 plus 3.15% of the excess over $10,000 Over $25,000 but not over $40,000: $708.50 plus 3.54% of the excess over $25,000 Over $40,000 but not over $60,000: $1,239.50 plus 4.72% of the excess over $40,000 Over $60,000: $2,183.50 plus 5.12% of the excess over $60,000

Married, but Separate Filing Not over $5,000: 2.36% of the taxable income Over $5,000 but not over $12,500: $118 plus 3.15% of the excess over $5,000 Over $12,500 but not over $20,000: $354.25 plus 3.54% of the excess over $12,500 Over $20,000 but not over $30,000: $619.75 plus 4.72% of the excess over $20,000 Over $30,000: $1,091.75 plus 5.12% of the excess over $30,000



The bill has a provision that would trigger future personal income tax reductions if the total general revenue collection of the preceding fiscal year minus severance tax collection is in excess of the inflation-adjusted base year revenues (FY2019).

The Senate also amended the bill the West Virginia Property Tax Adjustment Act, which creates a 100% refundable tax credit for ad valorem personal property taxes paid for a motor vehicle. This credit may be claimed against personal income tax and corporation net tax. Disabled veterans may also receive a refundable tax credit against their personal income taxes for real property taxes on a homestead used for residential purposes.

The Senate amendment to House Bill 2526 also added a small business credit to allow a 50% refundable tax credit against personal income tax or corporate net income tax for ad valorem property tax due and owing and timely paid. A small business is defined as a business with personal property located in West Virginia with an aggregate appraised value of $1,000,000 or less. An exclusion stated that a small business does not include a person holding an interest in any oil, natural gas, or natural gas liquid.