Pelosi lashes out at PBS’ Judy Woodruff during interview, suggests anchor is a GOP ‘advocate’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had a bitter exchange with “PBS NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff Tuesday over the ongoing stalemate on Capitol Hill between lawmakers negotiating a so-called “Phase 4” coronavirus aid bill.

At one point in their interview, Woodruff asked Pelosi about the “flexibility” GOP lawmakers are showing in terms of allocating more money for state and local governments, as well as Republican arguments that “much of the money” allocated in the CARES Act “has not even been spent yet.”

PELOSI CALLS CORONAVIRUS ‘TRUMP VIRUS’ FOLLOWING REVIVED WHITE HOUSE TASK FORCE BRIEFING

That didn’t sit well with Pelosi.

“Well, if you want to be an advocate for them, Judy, if you want to be an advocate for them, listen to what the facts are,” the speaker scolded the veteran anchor.

“I’m playing devil’s advocate here,” Woodruff responded.

“No, you aren’t,” Pelosi shot back. “The point is we have a bill that meets the needs of the American people. It’s called the HEROES Act. They [Republicans] don’t even want to do state and local and when they do, it’s very meager and they want to revert money from before.”

The exchange received renewed attention of social media Thursday, with Pelosi coming in for heavy criticism.

“Watch what happens when the media actually asks a real question from @SpeakerPelosi,” Reagan Battalion reacted.

“This is an outrageous attack on the free press in America by a politician, I await the strong condemnation from the usual corners of the media,” Fourth Watch media analyst Steve Krakauer wrote.

“Wow. Pelosi is so worked up about not being tossed softballs here,” RedState senior editor Brandon Morse tweeted. “It’s pathetic that she’s so indignant about being asked a simple question. If Democrats can’t respond to simple Republican points then they’re in big trouble,”





