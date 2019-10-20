48.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:12am

Pelosi, other US lawmakers arrive in Jordan for meetings on Syria

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers announced late Saturday U.S. time that they had arrived in Jordan for meetings with King Abdullah II and other officials regarding the situation in Syria.

Although touted as a “bipartisan” delegation, the group includes just one Republican — Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas, ranking member of the House Armed Services Commitee. Thornberry is among a group of Texas Republicans who’ve announced they won’t seek reelection in 2020.

REP. PAUL GOSAR: TRUMP WAS RIGHT TO WITHDRAW TROOPS FROM SYRIA — WE SHOULD PROTECT US BORDERS INSTEAD

“Our bipartisan delegation is visiting Jordan at a critical time for the security and stability of the region,” Pelosi said in a statement.  “With the deepening crisis in Syria after Turkey’s incursion, our delegation has engaged in vital discussions about the impact to regional stability, increased flow of refugees, and the dangerous opening that has been provided to ISIS, Iran and Russia.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., gestures while speakings during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Associated Press)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., gestures while speakings during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Associated Press)

Pelosi and other members of the U.S. delegation met with Abdullah, who has been king of Jordan since 1999, as well as Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and other senior Jordanian officials, according to Reuters.

Jordan is located directly south of Syria. The two nations share a border that is about 233 miles long.

The talks in Jordan come as both Turkey and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) claim the other side is violating terms of a 120-hour cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Turkey on Thursday.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized the cease-fire deal as a “sham.”

President Trump has also taken criticism from some Republicans for his recent decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria. Critics from both parties contend that the move has left Syria’s Kurds vulnerable to attacks by Turkish forces and increased the likelihood of an ISIS resurgence in the region.

But other lawmakers, such as Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have defended the president’s move.

In what was seen as a bid to temper some of the criticism, Trump earlier this month announced a pledge of $50 million in humanitarian aid to Syria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with Pelosi, the other Democrats in the delegation are Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Services Committee; Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., member of the House Ways and Means Committee; Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif., member of the House Armed Services Committee; Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., chairman of the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on national security; and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., member of the House Armed Services Committee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Source link

Recent Articles

Aaron Judge labels Yankees’ season ‘a failure’ after ALCS loss to Astros

News WWNR -
0
3:27 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.HOUSTON -- One man's heaven can be another man's hell,...
Read more

Justin Haskins: Elizabeth Warren is pretending to be something she’s not – let’s not fall for her masquerade

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont proudly calls himself a democratic socialist. But fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – who...
Read more

Dancing by Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina players leads to penalties

News WWNR -
0
Who doesn't love some good dancing? Apparently the referees in the Georgia Southern-Coastal Carolina game.The two teams played each other Saturday, and in...
Read more

Pelosi, other US lawmakers arrive in Jordan for meetings on Syria

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers announced late Saturday U.S. time that they had arrived in Jordan for meetings with King...
Read more

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers high ankle sprain vs. Tennessee

News WWNR -
0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday night's 35-13 win...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Aaron Judge labels Yankees’ season ‘a failure’ after ALCS loss to Astros

WWNR -
0
3:27 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.HOUSTON -- One man's heaven can be another man's hell,...
Read more
News

Justin Haskins: Elizabeth Warren is pretending to be something she’s not – let’s not fall for her masquerade

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont proudly calls himself a democratic socialist. But fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – who...
Read more
News

Dancing by Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina players leads to penalties

WWNR -
0
Who doesn't love some good dancing? Apparently the referees in the Georgia Southern-Coastal Carolina game.The two teams played each other Saturday, and in...
Read more
News

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers high ankle sprain vs. Tennessee

WWNR -
0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday night's 35-13 win...
Read more
News

House Speaker Pelosi holds talks in Jordan with King Abdullah

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses the audience during the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) 2019 Women's Leadership Forum in Washington,...
Read more
News

Farewell to worlds' 'group of death'

WWNR -
0
Emily Rand bids adieu to Royal Never Give Up and analyzes how T1 and Fnatic survived the "group of death." Source link
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap