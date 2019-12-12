26.1 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:40pm

Pelosi says U.S. House to consider impeachment next week

By WWNR
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on the USMCA trade agreement on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the House would act next week to wrap up its impeachment inquiry, following up on whatever decision is taken on articles of impeachment by the House Judiciary Committee this week.

“Next week we’ll take up something,” Pelosi told reporters as she discussed the timetable for the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



