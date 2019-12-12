Pelosi says U.S. House to consider impeachment next week

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on the USMCA trade agreement on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the House would act next week to wrap up its impeachment inquiry, following up on whatever decision is taken on articles of impeachment by the House Judiciary Committee this week.

“Next week we’ll take up something,” Pelosi told reporters as she discussed the timetable for the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats.