66.6 F
Beckley
Friday, October 9, 2020 5:02pm

Penalties authorized if coaches, others without mask talk to officials

By WWNR
NewsSports



NFL officials have been authorized to penalize teams for unsportsmanlike conduct if a coach or someone else on the sideline approaches them while not wearing appropriate face coverings, according to a memo sent to teams Friday.

The memo, written by senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell, came in response to complaints from the NFL Referees Association about coaches pulling down their masks to yell at officials in close range. The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols require everyone on the sideline to wear face coverings except players who are actively involved in the game. Officials must wear them at all times, unless they are announcing a penalty.

“We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks to communicate with game officials during games,” Fewell wrote in the memo. “Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times. … Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the pandemic.”

Five coaches have been fined $100,000 apiece — and their teams $250,000 — for failing to wear face coverings during games. That discipline remains in place. Friday’s memo allows officials to take immediate action on the field.

Wrote Fewell: “We have reminded game officials that if an individual not wearing a face covering approaches them inappropriately, they have the authority to take administrative or officiating action, including a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump to hold first in-person event at White House since getting coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
President Trump plans to hold his first in-person event at the White House on Saturday since getting coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.It comes...
Read more

Penalties authorized if coaches, others without mask talk to officials

News WWNR -
0
NFL officials have been authorized to penalize teams for unsportsmanlike conduct if a coach or someone else on the sideline approaches them while...
Read more

Trump says he’s disappointed in Barr over status of Durham probe

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Friday expressed outrage at reports Attorney General William Barr has communicated to lawmakers that the Durham report will not be released...
Read more

Kraft Heinz Turnaround – I Am Still Not Convinced (NASDAQ:KHC)

Money WWNR -
0
Source: cnbc As one of the largest holdings of Berkshire Hathaway, Kraft Heinz (KHC) often checks all the boxes for investors looking...
Read more

Graham: Whistleblower statute has become a dangerous tool

News WWNR -
0
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on impeachment inquiry of President Trump on 'The Ingraham Angle.' #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump to hold first in-person event at White House since getting coronavirus

WWNR -
0
President Trump plans to hold his first in-person event at the White House on Saturday since getting coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.It comes...
Read more
News

Trump says he’s disappointed in Barr over status of Durham probe

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Friday expressed outrage at reports Attorney General William Barr has communicated to lawmakers that the Durham report will not be released...
Read more
Money

Kraft Heinz Turnaround – I Am Still Not Convinced (NASDAQ:KHC)

WWNR -
0
Source: cnbc As one of the largest holdings of Berkshire Hathaway, Kraft Heinz (KHC) often checks all the boxes for investors looking...
Read more
video
News

Graham: Whistleblower statute has become a dangerous tool

WWNR -
0
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on impeachment inquiry of President Trump on 'The Ingraham Angle.' #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more
News

McConnell: Pelosi talking about the 25th Amendment and Trump is ‘absurd’

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal to establish a commission to determine whether a president is...
Read more
News

Halloween store selling ‘Debate Fly Wig’ inspired by bug on Mike Pence’s head at VP debate

WWNR -
0
This cheeky costume probably won’t fly with the Pence team.Just in time for Halloween, an online shop is selling a bug-bedecked white wig inspired...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap