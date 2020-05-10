57.1 F
Pence spokesperson denies vice president is ‘in quarantine’ amid reports of self-isolating over coronavirus

By WWNR
Politics



A spokesperson for Vice President Pence denied reports that he’s in “quarantine” just days after a member of his team tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” the spokesperson, Devin O’Malley, said in a statement.

PENCE’S PRESS SECRETARY, KATIE MILLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Bloomberg and The Associated Press, citing sources, reported Sunday that Pence was “self-isolating” and limiting his exposure to other people.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, was one of two staffers to test positive for coronavirus in recent days.

As a precaution, all members of the White House press corps at the White House were offered free COVID-19 tests.

In addition, a person working as a valet for President Trump tested positive for the virus this past Thursday.

This weekend three top U.S. health officials who are task force members announced they would take isolation measures.

The heads of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they would self-quarantine, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said he would practice a “modified” quarantine.

Fox News’ Matt Leach and The Associated Press contributed to this report.  



