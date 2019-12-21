32.8 F
Pennsylvania boy, 3, shoots sleeping father in buttocks, cops say

By WWNR
A Pennsylvania man was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after police said his 3-year-old son fired a shot into his buttocks.

The Erie Times-News reported that the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the town of Erie. The boy apparently found the loaded small-caliber handgun and fired it at his sleeping father.

The dad, 26, was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.

It’s not clear how the child found the handgun, authorities said. Two other children in the house at the time were not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



