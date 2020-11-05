65.9 F
Pennsylvania reports record daily coronavirus cases

Pennsylvania health officials reported grim news on Thursday as the state saw its highest daily jump in coronavirus cases to date.

The 2,900 new cases bring the state total to 220,566, officials announced. There were 47 more deaths for a total of 8,937 lives lost in the state to COVID-19. The news comes as the U.S. just topped 100,000 daily cases for the first time.

Pennsylvania has recorded over 1,000 cases everyday since early October. (iStock)

RECORD NUMBER OF DAILY NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES REPORTED IN WASHINGTON STATE

“As we have entered a fall resurgence in Pennsylvania, we see case counts on the rise in our counties,” Gov. Tom Wolf said, according to PennLive. “We cannot relax our mitigation efforts.”

Of more than 1,500 hospitalized coronavirus patients in Pennsylvania, most are 65 or over, officials said. About 22% of hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS SURGES ACROSS MIDWEST STRAIN STAFFING, INTENSIVE CARE CAPACITY

The figures reported Thursday exceed surges seen in the spring, when the state saw a high of 2,059 new daily cases on April 8, per data from the health department. Cases gradually fell into the early summer before escalating again. Pennsylvania has recorded over 1,000 cases every day since early October.

“We call on Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, download the COVID Alert PA app, and answer the call when a public health professional or case investigator call,” Wolf continued, per the outlet. “Together, we are united in this fight and can work to mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus.”

