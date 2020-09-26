72.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, September 26, 2020 1:39pm

Pennsylvania sheriff, lifelong Dem, decides to back Trump amid unrest

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A Pennsylvania sheriff who describes himself as a lifelong Democrat is backing President Trump amid nationwide unrest and calls to defund police.

“I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, it left me,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“The past few months with the goings-on in the news media with the protests, the riots, the looting, burning, assaults on law enforcement … the silence of the Democratic Party was deafening,” he said.

TRUMP HEADS TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A WEEK: WHAT’S AT STAKE

After more than 40 years in law enforcement as a Democrat, Albert, 70, switched to the Republican Party on Monday.

“I always considered myself a conservative Democrat,” he said. “As the time went on and the party moved to the left, I started to see I was more in line thinking as a Republican.”

Albert thought former vice president Joe Biden was a good candidate for president until recently.

TRUMP SAYS DEMS’ ‘WAR ON COPS’ PUTS ‘POLICE LIVES IN DANGER,’ CALLS FOR END TO BIDEN’S ‘ANTI-POLICE CRUSADE’

“He’s alluded to the fact of cutting funds for police, so I’m very skeptical of Biden-Harris. … The party’s moved to the left, and he’s kind of moved along with them,” Albert said.

The sheriff said others have called him to say they are making the same switch in the battleground state, where the president is campaigning Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I believe that Pennsylvania will vote for President Trump,” Albert said, despite polls showing Trump trailing.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Will Cain said he believes Albert’s switch is an indicator of the effects of the recent protests and how it affects the electorate.

“You can see many in law enforcement are making their way away from the Democratic Party because of that,” Cain said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Pennsylvania sheriff, lifelong Dem, decides to back Trump amid unrest

News WWNR -
0
A Pennsylvania sheriff who describes himself as a lifelong Democrat is backing President Trump amid nationwide unrest and calls to defund police."I didn't leave the...
Read more

MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

News WWNR -
0
The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season because of the pandemic, became the final one to jump...
Read more

Presidential debate coach previews Trump-Biden matchup

News WWNR -
0
A presidential debate coach previewed the first matchup Tuesday between President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden by looking at past performances during an interview...
Read more

Trump set to announce Barrett as Supreme Court pick, as Dems vow to fight

News WWNR -
0
The new Supreme Court battle officially starts today.President Trump is expected to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death...
Read more

Sen. Thom Tillis says North Carolina’s mail-in voting changes pose ‘grave concerns’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., this week warned he has “grave concerns” over North Carolina’s mail-in voting process after several tentative changes were made,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

WWNR -
0
The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season because of the pandemic, became the final one to jump...
Read more
News

Presidential debate coach previews Trump-Biden matchup

WWNR -
0
A presidential debate coach previewed the first matchup Tuesday between President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden by looking at past performances during an interview...
Read more
News

Trump set to announce Barrett as Supreme Court pick, as Dems vow to fight

WWNR -
0
The new Supreme Court battle officially starts today.President Trump is expected to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death...
Read more
News

Sen. Thom Tillis says North Carolina’s mail-in voting changes pose ‘grave concerns’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., this week warned he has “grave concerns” over North Carolina’s mail-in voting process after several tentative changes were made,...
Read more
News

Dallas Stars disagree with Jamie Benn’s tripping penalty in OT

WWNR -
0
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn watched from the penalty box as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk's shot floated into the net at...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Supreme Court fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

WWNR -
0
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 has sparked a fiercely partisan battle over whether President Trump should replace her vacant seat with his own pick...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap