52.1 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:54pm

Pentagon pushes back against NBC’s report that Esper ‘prepared a resignation letter’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Pentagon is pushing back against a report from NBC News that Defense Secretary Mark Esper has “prepared a resignation letter” following the presidential election. 

In a report published Thursday afternoon, NBC cited three unnamed “current defense officials” who alleged that Esper “prepared his letter because he is one of the Cabinet officials long expected to be pushed out after the election.”

However, the reporting received a forceful response later in the evening from Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

“The NBC story is inaccurate and misleading in many ways,” Hoffman tweeted. “To be clear, Secretary of Defense Esper has no plans to resign, nor has he been asked to submit a letter of resignation.”

Hoffman added, “He continues to serve the nation as the Secretary of Defense at the pleasure of the President and is working on the irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy.”

Fox News reached out to NBC News for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

A senior White House official previously told Fox News that President Trump was planning to remove FBI Director Christopher Wray from his post if the president defeats Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The official also said that Defense Secretary Mark Esper could also be on the way out but the official said that it’s unclear if he’ll resign or if the president will remove him.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Pentagon pushes back against NBC’s report that Esper ‘prepared a resignation letter’

News WWNR -
0
The Pentagon is pushing back against a report from NBC News that Defense Secretary Mark Esper has "prepared a resignation letter" following the presidential...
Read more

Trump touts gains with minorities and women: ‘We’re the party of inclusion’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump, touting his party’s gains with women and minorities in Tuesday's election, declared the Republican Party the “party of inclusion” durinng a news...
Read more

Cruise lines will need volunteer guests before they can resume sailing

News WWNR -
0
Would you test COVID-19 safety protocols if it meant going on a cruise?Royal Caribbean will be looking for volunteer passengers as the company...
Read more

Pennsylvania county explains vote-counting pause, says staff doing administrative work before resuming Friday

News WWNR -
0
Allegheny County, Pa., officials on Wednesday clarified that officials were not "taking today off" counting mail-in ballots as voters await election results from the battleground state.New...
Read more

Kane scores No. 200, Lo Celso 8/10 as Spurs bounce back in Europe

News WWNR -
0
Tottenham Hotspur got back on the winning track in the UEFA Europa League with a 3-1 win over Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday night.Goals...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump touts gains with minorities and women: ‘We’re the party of inclusion’

WWNR -
0
President Trump, touting his party’s gains with women and minorities in Tuesday's election, declared the Republican Party the “party of inclusion” durinng a news...
Read more
News

Cruise lines will need volunteer guests before they can resume sailing

WWNR -
0
Would you test COVID-19 safety protocols if it meant going on a cruise?Royal Caribbean will be looking for volunteer passengers as the company...
Read more
News

Pennsylvania county explains vote-counting pause, says staff doing administrative work before resuming Friday

WWNR -
0
Allegheny County, Pa., officials on Wednesday clarified that officials were not "taking today off" counting mail-in ballots as voters await election results from the battleground state.New...
Read more
News

Kane scores No. 200, Lo Celso 8/10 as Spurs bounce back in Europe

WWNR -
0
Tottenham Hotspur got back on the winning track in the UEFA Europa League with a 3-1 win over Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday night.Goals...
Read more
News

Pennsylvania reports record daily coronavirus cases

WWNR -
0
Pennsylvania health officials reported grim news on Thursday as the state saw its highest daily jump in coronavirus cases to date.The 2,900 new...
Read more
News

Hillsong Church fires Pastor Carl Lentz, famously known as Justin Bieber’s pastor, over ‘moral failures’

WWNR -
0
A New York City megachurch pastor who gained celebrity from his past ties with singer Justin Bieber has been fired from his position...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap