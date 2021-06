CHARLESTON, W.Va., June 2, 2021 – Periodic traffic delays will take place June 3 through June 11 along Route 19 in Fayette County north of the New River Gorge Bridge near Lansing. The traffic delays are needed so Appalachian Power workers can safely install power lines that cross over Route 19. The line installation is part of ongoing work on Appalachian Power’s Carbondale-Tower 117 transmission line in Fayette County.