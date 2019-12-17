52.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:34am

Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, sentenced to death for treason

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s former president who has been living outside the country, was sentenced to death in absentia Tuesday on charges of high treason stemming from his decision to suspend the constitution and detain judges in 2007.

Salman Nadeem, a government law officer, told Reuters that Musharraf was found guilty of Article 6 “for violation of the constitution of Pakistan.”  The three-person court ruled in favor of the sentence 2-1.

Musharraf took power in a 1999 coup but was forced to step down in 2008. The charges have been in place since 2013 and he is currently in Dubai. The BBC reported that he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move to suspend the constitution in 2007 backfired and led to widespread protests by the country’s powerful legal community. Eventually, Musharraf was forced to step down and left the country soon after.

After the sentence was announced, Pakistan’s Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would “review in detail” the verdict before commenting on it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, sentenced to death for treason

News WWNR -
0
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s former president who has been living outside the country, was sentenced to death in absentia Tuesday on charges of high...
Read more

Laura Ingraham compares Democrats impeachment push to Titanic

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham compared the Democrats impeachment push to the Titanic, saying that in the end the impeachment won't work out for Democrats."For a...
Read more

New York Times issues correction after suggesting Cenk Uygur defended David Duke

News WWNR -
0
The New York Times issued a correction on Monday night after being slammed for suggesting that liberal host-turned-congressional hopeful Cenk Uygur had previously...
Read more

Wade Miley agrees to 2-year, $15M deal with Reds, source says

News WWNR -
0
Left-hander Wade Miley has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple...
Read more

Sean Hannity slams ‘lying, deceiving’ Comey: ‘He’s formed the very basis of the Russia hoax’

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity reacted to former FBI director James Comey's "Fox News Sunday" appearance by criticizing him for starting the Russia investigation and accusing...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Laura Ingraham compares Democrats impeachment push to Titanic

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham compared the Democrats impeachment push to the Titanic, saying that in the end the impeachment won't work out for Democrats."For a...
Read more
News

New York Times issues correction after suggesting Cenk Uygur defended David Duke

WWNR -
0
The New York Times issued a correction on Monday night after being slammed for suggesting that liberal host-turned-congressional hopeful Cenk Uygur had previously...
Read more
News

Wade Miley agrees to 2-year, $15M deal with Reds, source says

WWNR -
0
Left-hander Wade Miley has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple...
Read more
News

Sean Hannity slams ‘lying, deceiving’ Comey: ‘He’s formed the very basis of the Russia hoax’

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity reacted to former FBI director James Comey's "Fox News Sunday" appearance by criticizing him for starting the Russia investigation and accusing...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: James Comey pitches himself as ‘America’s moral martyr’

WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson reacted Monday to former FBI Director James Comey's rare interview that aired on "Fox News Sunday.""For two long years James Comey played...
Read more
News

Connecticut man who allegedly tried joining ISIS is caught: ‘I can kill’

WWNR -
0
A Connecticut man has been charged with attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, federal authorities said Monday.Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 22, of West Haven,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap