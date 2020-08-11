82.9 F
Peter Kirsanow says ‘defund the police’ movement will ‘redound to the detriment’ of left, Democrats

By WWNR
News



Democrats’ push to “defund the police” is backfiring as protests spread into elite neighborhoods and produce more violence in U.S. cities, attorney and U.S. Commission on Civil Rights member Peter Kirsanow argued on Monday.

“The insanity related to ‘defund the police’ is now going to redound to the detriment of the left, Democrats and it’s going to have a cultural impact also,” Kirsanow told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PLAN TO DEFUND POLICE DEPARTMENT, SLASHES JOBS AND SALARIES

“People are going to be fleeing the cities. In inner-city neighborhoods, we’ve seen this over and over and over again and now it’s metastasizing into the broader environs such as the ‘Magnificent Mile’ in Chicago and more elite neighborhoods, and the left understands, Democrats understand — this does not help their candidate in November. And because the media is carrying the water quite blatantly now for the left and for Democrats, they will shut this down.”

Kirsanow added that Democrats are “alienating” Americans with their stances on law enforcement.

CHICAGO MAYOR PUSHES BACK AGAINST QUESTIONS ABOUT RIOTERS BEING ENCOURAGED BY ‘LACK OF CONSEQUENCES’

“This is different than Ferguson and it is qualitatively and quantitatively different than Ferguson,” he said, referring to the unrest following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

“Again, they actually tried to change the cultural, the sociological landscape and that’s going to take a while to put the genie back in the bottle … that’s a real problem for them, especially now, because they are trapped. They know they must defeat Trump, [but] they have no way out. They’ve been riding this for a while and they don’t want to antagonize the Black Lives Matter movement or the far left. By the same token, they know they are alienating just average, everyday people who are saying ‘Wait a minute, what happens to me?'”

81% OF BLACK AMERICANS WANT POLICE TO MAINTAIN OR INCREASE LOCAL PRESENCE, POLL REVEALS

Kirsanow even suggested that Democrats could lose enough Black votes for Trump to win re-election.

“Here’s the real troubling part for Democrats,” he said. “81% of blacks either want police presence to be the same or greater, because it’s Black neighborhoods, as usual, that suffer most … It’s spreading out into other neighborhoods too. But if just 2-3% of those individuals shift their vote to Trump, game over.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., who led the House’s recent efforts on criminal justice reform, recently said the slogan “defund the police” was “probably one of the worst slogans ever.” She went on to explain that while she did not support “defunding” police, she believed law-enforcement budgets could be reduced if communities did not rely on police officers to deal with issues outside of their training.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.



