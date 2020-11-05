43.7 F
Phil Robertson posts prayer for Trump reelection: America is ‘at a crossroads’

Phil Robertson is holding onto prayer this 2020 presidential election.

The “Duck Dynasty” alum posted a video on Wednesday of him praying for the reelection of President Trump

As of Thursday morning, Fox News reports Trump has 214 electoral votes and former Vice President Joe Biden has 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Robertson, 74, is an avid supporter of Trump and asked that God give the president four more years in office.

Phil Robertson said a prayer for the reelection of President Trump

(Getty Images)

“We’re at a crossroads,” he captioned the video. “Here’s my prayer today for our country and our president.”

“Here in America many of our people, Father, have fallen the ways of the evil one,” Robertson said in his prayer.

The “Jesus Politics” author continued: “I pray that you give us time to repent as a nation to turn back to you, Father.”

“My prayer is that you be with one Mr. Donald J. Trump. You know him, Father. We started with him early,” the A&E alum said. “We told him what you told us to tell him — that Jesus died for him, was raised from the dead.” 

Robertson added: “I would pray, Father, give us four more years with him.”     

The reality star concluded, “Help us, Father. Protect us from the evil one each and every day we live.”





