Saturday, October 3, 2020 5:08pm

Philadelphia Eagles LT Jason Peters placed on injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, the team announced Saturday.

Peters was out earlier this week with an illness. A source said Peters developed toe discomfort later in the week.

The Eagles are already without Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard, leaving them very thin on the offensive line.

Lane Johnson is dealing with a high ankle sprain that required surgery this summer, but he is expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll are among the options to replace Peters at left tackle. Philadelphia will start its fourth offensive line combination in four games on Sunday.

The Eagles also placed backup cornerback Trevor Williams (ribs) on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham, center Luke Juriga and running back Adrian Killins to the active roster from the practice squad.

ESPN’s Tim McManus contributed to this report.



