Philadelphia faces looting, police cars ransacked as Trump demands ‘Law & Order’ amid George Floyd unrest

Looters were ransacking parts of Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon following a night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week.

Video captured by Fox 29 showed what appeared to a hijacked police car crashed into another vehicle. Other protesters could be seen ransacking another police car, smashing its windshield and emptying its contents out onto the street.

The lingering unrest prompted city officials to order retail businesses closed and issue a curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

President Trump demanded that officials call upon the National Guard to quell the unrest like was done in Minneapolis.

“Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota National Guard had told reporters that the request for its activation came from the state’s governor, Tim Walz.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY GEORGE FLOYD UNREST LEAVES MORE THAN A DOZEN OFFICERS INJURED

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Benjamin Franklin Bridge closed to all traffic, WHYY reported. Public busses were suspended until further notice.

Protests in Philadelphia’s City Center Saturday night left 13 police officers injured while making arrests and trying to contain the crowds, according to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Seven officers were treated for chemical burns to the face, four sustained head injuries, while four had other injuries, Fox 29 reported, citing police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said around 200 people were arrested. Of those, 138 were arrested for curfew violations, 48 for looting or burglary, while the remaining were for assault, theft, or firearm violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.