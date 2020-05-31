69.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 31, 2020 6:43pm

Philadelphia faces looting, police cars ransacked as Trump demands ‘Law & Order’ amid George Floyd unrest

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Looters were ransacking parts of Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon following a night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week.

Video captured by Fox 29 showed what appeared to a hijacked police car crashed into another vehicle. Other protesters could be seen ransacking another police car, smashing its windshield and emptying its contents out onto the street.

The lingering unrest prompted city officials to order retail businesses closed and issue a curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Philadelphia police officers detaining people Saturday as protests devolved into riots.

Philadelphia police officers detaining people Saturday as protests devolved into riots.
(AP)

President Trump demanded that officials call upon the National Guard to quell the unrest like was done in Minneapolis.

“Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota National Guard had told reporters that the request for its activation came from the state’s governor, Tim Walz.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY GEORGE FLOYD UNREST LEAVES MORE THAN A DOZEN OFFICERS INJURED

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Benjamin Franklin Bridge closed to all traffic, WHYY reported. Public busses were suspended until further notice.

Protests in Philadelphia’s City Center Saturday night left 13 police officers injured while making arrests and trying to contain the crowds, according to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Seven officers were treated for chemical burns to the face, four sustained head injuries, while four had other injuries, Fox 29 reported, citing police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said around 200 people were arrested. Of those, 138 were arrested for curfew violations, 48 for looting or burglary, while the remaining were for assault, theft, or firearm violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Philadelphia faces looting, police cars ransacked as Trump demands ‘Law & Order’ amid George Floyd unrest

News WWNR -
0
Looters were ransacking parts of Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon following a night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who...
Read more

Juan Williams: George Floyd death – No more us vs. them policing. These changes will bring healing

News WWNR -
0
The fear of police among black and brown people can be puzzling to whites who find comfort in the famous “Thin Blue Line”...
Read more

Rep. Demings says internal review needed at every law enforcement agency in the country

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said on Sunday that the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis proves that "it is...
Read more

Are Record Savings Rates Driving A Stock Market Bubble?

Money WWNR -
0
The recovery in U.S. equity prices from the March low has been met with considerable skepticism, with the so-called “FOMO Rally” being attributed...
Read more

Hannity: How China, WHO could have prevented the COVID-19 pandemic

News WWNR -
0
A new study claims 95 percent of all coronavirus cases may have been prevented if China didn't try to cover-up the deadly disease. #FoxNews...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Juan Williams: George Floyd death – No more us vs. them policing. These changes will bring healing

WWNR -
0
The fear of police among black and brown people can be puzzling to whites who find comfort in the famous “Thin Blue Line”...
Read more
News

Rep. Demings says internal review needed at every law enforcement agency in the country

WWNR -
0
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said on Sunday that the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis proves that "it is...
Read more
Money

Are Record Savings Rates Driving A Stock Market Bubble?

WWNR -
0
The recovery in U.S. equity prices from the March low has been met with considerable skepticism, with the so-called “FOMO Rally” being attributed...
Read more
video
News

Hannity: How China, WHO could have prevented the COVID-19 pandemic

WWNR -
0
A new study claims 95 percent of all coronavirus cases may have been prevented if China didn't try to cover-up the deadly disease. #FoxNews...
Read more
News

Connecticut coronavirus contact tracing plan faces hurdles: report

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Connecticut met Gov. Ned Lamont’s ambitious deadline for...
Read more
News

Fr. Frank Pavone: Norma McCorvey – ‘Jane Roe’ of Roe v. Wade – was truly pro-life and Christian

WWNR -
0
Give me a stack of Bibles so I can swear on them this simple fact: The conversion of Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap