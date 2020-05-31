62.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 31, 2020

Philadelphia police say George Floyd unrest leaves more than a dozen officers injured

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



More than a dozen Philadelphia police officers were injured Saturday as protests in response to the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Authorities late Saturday night said a Philadelphia police officer was struck by a car in Center City, according to FOX 29 of Philadelphia.

ANOTHER NIGHT OF RIOTS ERUPT IN US AS PROTESTERS, POLICE CLASH IN NYC, PHILLY, CHICAGO

The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital and was in stable condition, but reportedly suffered a broken arm and other injuries.

Earlier Saturday night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said 13 police officers suffered injuries “while attempting to control crowds, make arrests, prevent property breaches, and other acts of vandalism.”

Outlaw said the officers were injured “as the result of liquid and solid projectiles being hurled at them.”

Protests in Center City turned violent, as individuals “committed numerous acts of vandalism and violence,” Outlaw said.

TEXAS JOINS SEVERAL OTHER STATES IN MOBILIZING NATIONAL GUARD AMID UNREST OVER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

“The actions of those persons were unlawful and were not in furtherance of any ethical issue or cause,” she said.

Outlaw added that during the protests Saturday evening, at least four police vehicles were set on fire.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney implemented a mandatory citywide curfew starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. as protests turned violent Saturday.

The protests and riots broke out across the nation after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody Monday.

An employee at a grocery store called police and accused Floyd of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd, who is black, was then arrested and handcuffed by Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, and pushed to the ground.

TRUMP VOWS TO STOP ‘MOB VIOLENCE’ AMID VIOLENT PROTESTS

Chauvin and three other officers were fired Tuesday in connection with Floyd’s death, then Chauvin was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges.

A cell phone video shows Floyd’s head is turned to the side and he does not appear to be resisting. Chauvin had his knee pressed to the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd is seen gasping for air and begging Chauvin to stop. He does not. Bystanders say they also heard shouting at Chauvin to take his knee off of Floyd’s neck.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody Monday night.

Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Minnesota.

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report. 



Source link

