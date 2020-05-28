65.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Philippines’ task force recommends easing of lockdown in capital

FILE PHOTO: Police trainees wearing personal protective equipment maintain social distancing in a train during a simulation exercise in preparation for the resumption of train operations, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ coronavirus task force has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte easing lockdown measures in Manila from June 1, despite the country still reporting some of its highest daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and missing testing targets.

The restrictions, introduced in mid-March and eased slightly in mid-May to jump start the economy, are set to expire on May 31.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will address the nation later on Thursday about his decision on the containment measures.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Ed Davies

