28.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 4:30am

Photos emerge of Newsom inside posh restaurant amid coronavirus spikes

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



New photos of a birthday party attended by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife at an upscale restaurant in the wine country earlier this month appeared to show an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors, according to a report.

The photos, obtained by FOX 11 in Los Angeles, were taken by a witness who told reporter Bill Melugin the governor’s group was being so loud the open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.

Newsom apologized Monday over the party after he received backlash over it, saying he made a “bad mistake.”

CAL. GOV. NEWSOM ATTENDED PARTY LAST WEEK AS STATE PREPARES FOR THANKSGIVING LIMITATIONS 

“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”

Newsom was eating at the pricy restaurant French Laundry north of San Francisco to celebrate longtime adviser Jason Kinney’s 50th birthday.

A spokesman for Kinney told FOX 11 the seating was considered outdoors.

“The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance,” the spokesperson said. “The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  

CELEBRITIES RIP CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM OVER CORONAVIRUS THANKSGIVING RULES

The controversy comes as Newsom announced new coronavirus restrictions this week, including closing indoor dining in a majority of counties across the state as cases surge in California and across the country.

State officials have urged residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings next week to keep the virus from spreading.

GOV. NEWSOM IMPOSES NEW CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS AFTER APOLOGIZING FOR BREAKING HIS OWN RULES TO ATTEND PARTY 

Newsom said in his apology that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he worried it would undermine the message of safety he wanted to send to residents.

“I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.

Newsom’s office pointed to FOX 11 to the governor’s apology when asked for comment about the photos. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His office did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment from Fox News. 

Newsom on Monday called the party a “bad mistake”



Source link

Recent Articles

Photos emerge of Newsom inside posh restaurant amid coronavirus spikes

News WWNR -
0
New photos of a birthday party attended by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife at an upscale restaurant in the wine country...
Read more

Georgia investigating vote counting delayed by flooding in Democratic county

News WWNR -
0
The Georgia secretary of state’s office on Tuesday announced it is investigating the flooding that delayed vote counting on Election Day in a...
Read more

NY Times’ Bret Stephens calls out left’s ‘groupthink’ that is leaving them ‘blind’

News WWNR -
0
New York Times columnist Bret Stephens took aim at the "groupthink" that is taking place among progressives he insists is leaving "the left...
Read more

Delaware Democratic governor imposes new COVID restrictions, including what you can do in your home

News WWNR -
0
Delaware Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions Tuesday that will go into effect next Monday, Nov. 23rd amid surging coronavirus cases in the...
Read more

This was Obama’s response to winning the Nobel Peace Prize

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama was taken aback when he found out he was being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, asking "For what?"Details of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Georgia investigating vote counting delayed by flooding in Democratic county

WWNR -
0
The Georgia secretary of state’s office on Tuesday announced it is investigating the flooding that delayed vote counting on Election Day in a...
Read more
News

NY Times’ Bret Stephens calls out left’s ‘groupthink’ that is leaving them ‘blind’

WWNR -
0
New York Times columnist Bret Stephens took aim at the "groupthink" that is taking place among progressives he insists is leaving "the left...
Read more
News

Delaware Democratic governor imposes new COVID restrictions, including what you can do in your home

WWNR -
0
Delaware Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions Tuesday that will go into effect next Monday, Nov. 23rd amid surging coronavirus cases in the...
Read more
News

This was Obama’s response to winning the Nobel Peace Prize

WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama was taken aback when he found out he was being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, asking "For what?"Details of...
Read more
News

Blackburn grills Zuckerberg on social media bowing to foreign governments

WWNR -
0
Sen. Marsha Blackburn accused Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg of prioritizing “profit over principle” by stifling dissidents in foreign countries when the...
Read more
News

Trevor Lawrence now virus-free, ‘back to normal’ as Clemson Tigers eye title run

WWNR -
0
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fit, confident and, most importantly for the Tigers, virus-free.The junior said Tuesday that he is ready for the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap