Photoshop workshop planned at New River CTC 

Learn the basics of Adobe Photoshop in New River Community and Technical College’s three-week introductory workshop offered through Zoom video conferencing starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

The community education class will contain both lecture and lab components allowing students to gain hands-on experience with the photo editing program. Students in the class will learn to use layers, layer adjustments, curves, selections, masking techniques, plug-ins, color management techniques, special effects and compositing along with how to enhance and improve digital images for output to photographic digital printers and/or the web.

The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuition for the class is $100, and the registration deadline is Feb. 11, 2022. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).