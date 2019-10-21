55.3 F
Beckley
Monday, October 21, 2019 11:25am

‘Pierre Delecto’ Mitt Romney admits Twitter alter ego

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


(Reuters) – Republican Senator Mitt Romney has admitted to using a secret Twitter account under the pseudonym “Pierre Delecto” to follow politicians, journalists and fan accounts for himself, Slate Magazine reported.

A screenshot shows the unofficial twitter account of U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT). Twitter via REUTERS

Romney mentioned his use of the secret account in a profile published in the Atlantic on Sunday, referring to himself as a “lurker” for surreptitiously following the political conversation on social media.

After a Slate reporter identified Romney’s secret account under the name “Pierre Delecto,” Romney, who represents Utah, confirmed to the Atlantic that the account was his.

“C’est moi,” Romney said in confirmation over the phone, the Atlantic reported.

Representatives for Romney were not immediately available for comment.

The account, which was opened a month after Romney announced his presidential bid in June 2011, had 702 followers and was following 1,172 as of Monday morning. It is now private.

It follows politicians, Romney family members, political advisers, reporters who covered his campaigns, Romney fan accounts, as well as NFL star Tom Brady and late night comedian Jimmy Fallon, Slate reported.

The account had tweeted only 10 times and all in reply to other tweets, Slate reported. One tweet condemned U.S. President Trump’s decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria, a move that Romney has criticized publicly.

“John, agree on Trump’s awful decision, but what could the Senate do to stop it?” Pierre Delecto tweeted in reply to Twitter user @jwgop on Oct. 9.

Romney is one of few Republicans who has publicly disavowed Trump as a series of controversies have unfolded since he entered the White House in January 2017.

Romney has stood behind the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of Trump in Congress, saying he’s open to removing his fellow Republican from office depending on the results of the investigation. Trump has used Twitter, one of his favorite ways of communicating, to hit back at Romney.

Romney does not follow the president on Twitter because, he told the Atlantic, he believes the president tweets too much.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

‘Pierre Delecto’ Mitt Romney admits Twitter alter ego

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Republican Senator Mitt Romney has admitted to using a secret Twitter account under the pseudonym “Pierre Delecto” to follow politicians, journalists...
Read more

World Series viewers guide — Can Nationals stop Astros?

News WWNR -
0
It is a sporting event so wonderful it requires two names: The World Series. The Fall Classic.The Houston Astros got here in dramatic...
Read more

Bongino on House Democrats’ impeachment push: ‘This is like the Return of the Jedi of hoaxes’

News WWNR -
0
The House Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump for his phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is yet another “hoax,” Fox News contributor...
Read more

Tiger Woods finishes second to Jason Day at Japan Skins event

News WWNR -
0
CHIBA, Japan -- In keeping with the mood of the day, nothing was too serious Monday at The Challenge: Japan Skins, where Jason...
Read more

Timeline: Key dates in the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democrats are pursuing a fast-moving impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, focused on whether he abused his power by...
Read more

Related Stories

News

World Series viewers guide — Can Nationals stop Astros?

WWNR -
0
It is a sporting event so wonderful it requires two names: The World Series. The Fall Classic.The Houston Astros got here in dramatic...
Read more
News

Bongino on House Democrats’ impeachment push: ‘This is like the Return of the Jedi of hoaxes’

WWNR -
0
The House Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump for his phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is yet another “hoax,” Fox News contributor...
Read more
News

Tiger Woods finishes second to Jason Day at Japan Skins event

WWNR -
0
CHIBA, Japan -- In keeping with the mood of the day, nothing was too serious Monday at The Challenge: Japan Skins, where Jason...
Read more
News

Timeline: Key dates in the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democrats are pursuing a fast-moving impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, focused on whether he abused his power by...
Read more
News

NBA enacting zero-tolerance rules for abusive, hateful fan behavior

WWNR -
0
About a dozen NBA players gathered for a teleconference with officials in the league office this summer, making their case about what they...
Read more
News

Today on Fox News, Oct. 21, 2019

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News:Hannity, 9 p.m. ET:  Sean Hannity has an exclusive interview with President TrumpOn Fox Business:Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET:...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap