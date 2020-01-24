Pinduoduo: A Start-Up, An Upstart, But Not A Buy At Present – Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo (PDD) is the third-largest e-commerce platform in China, and is significant enough a player for Amazon (AMZN) to utilize its platform for its own wares last month. However, it is not a company I could recommend as a prospective investment at this time.

Bulls will no doubt rubbish this claim, and they have several points in their favor. Pinduoduo is, as stated, the third-largest e-commerce platform operating in the People’s Republic of China, behind only Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com, Inc. (JD). Its rise to third place despite only having been founded in 2015 is largely a result of its popularity with rural customers in China. While Alibaba and JD.com leave Pinduoduo behind as a distant third (and Alibaba indeed leaves JD.com behind as a distant second), Pinduoduo’s sales share easily outstrips that of other competitors.

Chart provided by eMarketer.

The effectiveness with which Pinduoduo has consolidated its hold on Chinese rural customers is what prompted Amazon to open a pop-up store on the platform that ran until the end of December 2019. Although Amazon already has an online store on Alibaba’s Tmall platform, it wanted to see if it could derive any benefit from Pinduoduo’s rural niche. Many other merchants could likely follow Amazon’s lead, bulls will reason, albeit on a more permanent basis.

The social nature of Pinduoduo’s platform also provides it with a slight competitive advantage. Customers are incentivized to share information about Pinduoduo’s products with one another, and the customers in question are generally those who are seeking discounted items and are indifferent to brands. If enough customers buy a particular product, everyone gets a discount – a strategy known as the “team purchase model.” It is why the company is called Pinduoduo, which means: “Together, More Savings, More Fun.”

Pinduoduo also benefits from its strategic cooperation framework agreement with Chinese tech firm Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), which grants Pinduoduo access points on its WeChat Pay and allows it to harvest traffic from this platform, enabling it to spread deals and generate new orders. Taken together, these three factors account for Pinduoduo’s spectacular rise to the third-largest e-commerce provider in China with a market capitalization of $44.21 billion.

The revenue figures also testify to this growing strength, while the net income figures must take into account the fact that this is a four-year old company that is still in accelerated growth mode.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 75.99 million -43.95 million 2017 258.07 million -77.7 million 2018 1.98 billion -1.54 billion

Figures collated from 2018 annual report available on Pinduoduo website.

Quarterly results for the present financial year see that trend continuing.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 673.79 million -278.35 million Q2 1.07 billion -147.01 million Q3 1.05 billion -332.81 million Total 2.79 billion -758.17 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Pinduoduo’s investor relations page.

Naturally, as all earnings are funnelled into growth, investors cannot expect profits in the near-term, let alone a dividend. That said, with operating margin (trailing twelve months) of -36.17% an improvement on 2018’s -82.32%, and return on equity (trailing twelve months) of -32.71% an improvement on 2018’s -102.83%, it does seem as though improvement on this front is forthcoming.

Financially, Pinduoduo’s balance sheet does give one grounds for optimism. Its long-term debt of $755.75 million is easily offset by its net worth of $3.64 billion, and its total current liabilities of $4.65 billion are offset by total current assets of $8.63 billion, cash-on-hand worth $4.81 billion, short-term investments worth $3.44 billion, and total accounts receivable of $249.07 million. Going forward, Pinduoduo is certainly financially robust enough to face what challenges lie ahead.

And there are challenges. For starters, the bulk of Pinduoduo’s revenues are generated from advertising, not from transaction services, as the revenue results for Q3 2019 illustrate. The sustainability of this business model going forward is uncertain.

Segment Revenue ($) Advertising 938.9 million Transaction services 112.3 million Total 1.05 billion

Figures collated from Pinduoduo’s Q3 2019 presentation.

Also uncertain is how well Pinduoduo will cope with competitive pressure from its larger, more established rivals, who have started to take counter-measures. Alibaba released its Taobao Tejiaban app to target rural customers and lower-tier cities as a direct strike at Pinduoduo’s customer base, and JD.com has followed suit with its Jingxi app, a successor to its previous app JD Pinguo. Both Alibaba and JD.com have scale advantages and capital to invest in such ventures that Pinduoduo simply does not, as it is still growing.

Counterfeit goods remains an issue for e-commerce firm Pinduoduo. Image provided by Forbes.

This also throws into question how much utility merchants will have for Pinduoduo going forward. It is difficult to establish a brand on a platform that offers low-cost products with almost complete indifference to branding, and if low-cost options are being offered by the larger and more established platforms, it may make more sense to go with those instead. The quality of the products themselves are also a concern. Despite Pinduoduo’s efforts to eliminate counterfeit products and knock-offs, these are still an issue, and one that may force customers to go with better-established alternatives.

China’s retail e-commerce sector in general is projected to grow in revenue from $558.9 billion in 2017 to $1.309 trillion in 2024. Competition for a significant slice of that revenue pie is likely to intensify going forward, and while Pinduoduo has established itself among rural customers as a low-cost product provider, and is financially well-fortified at this time, its competitive advantages are weak and its larger rivals may well succeed in eroding them over the long haul. Thus I cannot see Pinduoduo, with its current share price of $38.86 and its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05, as a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.