Piney Creek Preserve Waterfall Trail Opens to the Public

The West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT) will host a ribbon cutting at the Piney Creek Preserve located on Stanaford Mine Road in Beckley on Thursday, October 12 at 2:30 P.M. During the ceremony, a special announcement will be made by the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

WVLT is thrilled to announce the Wildwood Trailhead located in the Piney Creek Preserve is now open to the public. This trailhead hosts the Waterfall Hollow Trail which leads to two waterfalls – Cranberry Creek Cascades and Little White Stick Falls.

Background: The 613-acre Piney Creek Preserve is owned and managed by the West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT) and is cared for in partnership with the City of Beckley. The Preserve is a cornerstone of the larger Beckley Outdoors Economic Action Plan.

Piney Creek Preserve was acquired in 2019 and momentum is gaining to open this scenic preserve located east of Beckley and just a few miles from the boundary of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Future plans for this preserve include nearly 20 miles of recreation trails for hiking and biking nestled along coal seams on historic mine benches with multiple waterfalls along the way.



“With over 600 acres planned to be open to the public, the Piney Creek Preserve offers outstanding opportunities for outdoor recreation and tourism. The City of Beckley is thrilled to see this property open to the public,” said Leslie Baker, City of Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation.

WVLT is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting West Virginia’s special places forever. Since 1994, the organization has protected more than 20,000 acres of land, creating outdoor recreation opportunities, safeguarding our drinking water supplies, protecting scenic views, preserving historic sites and family farms, and much more. Learn more at www.wvlandtrust.org.



www.wvlandtrust.org/rec-access/pineycreek