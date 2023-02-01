Piney Creek Trail System undergoes Utility Work

Beckley, WV – The Piney Creek Trail System asks the community to please respect “Trail Closure” signs while using the Piney Creek Trail System near the YMCA Sports Complex. Some utility work on sections of the trails will be taking place until August. Not all the trails will be affected at the same time, so watch for signs that may appear along these trails:

– Grey Flats North Trail

– Grey Flats South Trail

– Wildflower Trail

– Old Farm Trail

– Shiprock Trail

– Ant Hill Trail

– Drop-off Trail

The trails will be brought back up to standard as work is completed. Your patience is appreciated, and we hope you will enjoy some other trails in the trail system.

For more information, contact Corey Lilly, Director of Outdoor Economic Development for the City of Beckley, at 304-712-8524.