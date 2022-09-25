Piney Creek Watershed Rededicates Rain Garden Behind The Shady Spring Library.

Shady Spring, WV – (WWNR) – Members of the Piney Creek Watershed Association held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday to rededicate a rain garden located behind the Shady Spring Library.

The demonstration wetlands area was created by the Association about ten or twelve years ago to collect water running off the parking lot of the library.

“Over the years, the wetland has gotten silted in and overgrown with vegetation.” said Jim Fetters, Executive Director of the Piney Creek Watershed Association. “And what we were able to do is use some local funding to come in and do some renovations and add some walkways, some bridges, establish a couple of little trails around the wetlands, and put in some interpretive signage. and also install some planting beds with culinary herbs and other plants.”

Saturday’s celebration featured tours of the rain garden, crafts for the kids and special celebratory s’mores cupcakes from the Black Circle Bistro.

There was also a remembrance of Gene Kessler, a founding member of the Upper Glade Creek Flat Top Lake Area Conservation Club. And a tree in the garden was planted for Phyllis Farley, the first Executive Director of the Piney Creek Watershed Association.

“It’s called Phyllis because they had to water it regularly.” said Farley. “And the little girl who came with one of the board members wanted to know what kind of tree it was. So they just named it after me.”

“It makes me smile a lot. I love seeing it and i hope it will be used by many people and particuarly with children to learn more about nature.”

Wetlands serve as filters that purify the water that flows into them, slow runoff and prevent flooding, and are an important wildlife habitat. Organizers hope the rain garden will provide a nice place for children who come to the library to go for a short walk, enjoy the outdoors and develop an appreciation for the environment in Southern West Virginia.