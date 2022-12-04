Pioneer Community Bank Opens New Branch On Harper Road In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon Friday on the new branch of Pioneer Community Bank on Harper Road in Beckley. The new branch joins previous locations on Robert C Byrd Drive as well as branches in Iaeger, Sophia, War and Welch.

“We opened our Robert C Byrd Drive office in 2019, said Pioneer President and CEO Greg Shupe. “This is just a great complement to that office. It creates an opportunity to serve more resdential communities, expands on some of the business operations that we can offer at Robert C Byrd Drive so it’s a very good fit.”

“Our bank was founded in 1931 as the Bank of Iaeger and we’ve been able to expand on that community involvement, community banking field the last 90 years. So we’re excited about our history and excited where we are.”

Friday’s opening also featured refreshments, special offers and the chance to register for door prizes. The new Beckley Branch of Pioneer Community Bank is located at 1901 Harper Road.