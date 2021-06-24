Pioneer Community Bank Wins The Battle Of The Banks For Toys For Tots.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A Beckley bank has been honored for its efforts to make Christmas merry for every child. On Wednesday, representatives of the Toys For Tots Campaign presented Pioneer Community Bank with the Battle Of the Banks For Toys For Tots Trophy. The award goes every year to the bank that raises the most money for Toys For Tots, which distributes toys to needy families at Christmastime.

This past Christmas, Pioneer Community Bank raised around $2800 by asking for donations from customers using the lobby and the drive thru. It’s the first time the bank has won the award, Pioneer Community Bank Assistant Vice President Jason Shuff says their goal is to live up to their name and give back to the community in Beckley and Raleigh County.

This year’s Toys For Tots campaign begins October 1st and runs thru December 24th. For more information, visit beckleywv.toysfortots.org.