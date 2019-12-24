null
Source link
Recent Articles
Pistons guard Langston Galloway shows his holiday spirit with 🔥 footwear
null Source link
Rep. Andy Biggs: ‘Authoritarian nature’ of Democratic Party pushing away moderates
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday that the House Democrats are exhibiting their party's "authoritarian nature" with the way House...
Brit Hume on Senate impeachment trial: McConnell ‘quite comfortable with current situation’
Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "Special Report with Bret Baier" Monday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds all...
Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch...
Trey Gowdy: If Pelosi thinks Trump is an existential threat, why is she sitting on articles of impeachment?
Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told Fox News Monday that he thinks “most people are smart enough” to see through House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to withhold the articles of...
Related Stories
News
Rep. Andy Biggs: ‘Authoritarian nature’ of Democratic Party pushing away moderates
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday that the House Democrats are exhibiting their party's "authoritarian nature" with the way House...
News
Brit Hume on Senate impeachment trial: McConnell ‘quite comfortable with current situation’
Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "Special Report with Bret Baier" Monday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds all...
News
Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch...
News
Trey Gowdy: If Pelosi thinks Trump is an existential threat, why is she sitting on articles of impeachment?
Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told Fox News Monday that he thinks “most people are smart enough” to see through House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to withhold the articles of...
News
Rep. Roger Marshall: President Trump’s trade deals will ensure long-term success for America’s farmers
Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., reacted on Monday to U.S. and China’s agreement to a “Phase One” trade deal last week saying, “President Trump has now...
News
U.S. recalls its ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row: sources
LUSAKA (Reuters) - The United States has withdrawn its ambassador to Zambia following a row with authorities in the southern African nation after...