59.4 F
Beckley
Monday, September 7, 2020 4:18am

Pittsburgh cops investigate video appearing to show protesters clash with diners

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Authorities in Pittsburgh, Pa., said they were investigating a newly released video that appeared to show protesters confronting outdoor diners in the city’s downtown on Saturday, a report said.

FLORIDA PROTESTERS RELEASED FOLLOWING DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST EXONERATION OF OFFICERS INVOLVED IN SHOOTING

One of the videos that were posted online appeared to show a man holding a megaphone calling diners at the establishment an “embarrassment.” Some of the diners can be seen getting up from their seats.

DINESH D’SOUZA SAYS RECENT RIOTS, POLITICAL UNREST COULD LEAD TO ‘RISE OF CITIZEN MILITIAS’

Another protester could be seen giving an elderly couple the middle finger before someone else walks over to the pair, takes what appears to be a full glass of beer and drinks the entire glass. Another protester reportedly smashed a wine glass.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING 

The apparent protester who gave the couple the middle finger laughed during the interaction. The marchers in the street were chanting “no justice, no peace” and “f— the police.”

The scene was reminiscent of the videos of  Black Lives Matter Protesters who screamed at people dining in Washington, D.C., late last month over the shooting of James Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Frederick Kunkle, a Washington Post staff writer, posted a video Tuesday on Twitter that showed a crowd of protesters gathering closely around a woman, identified as Lauren Victor, as she sat outside on a sidewalk. The group demanded she raise her fist in solidarity as they chanted at her, “White silence is violence,” and, “No justice, no peace!”

WTAE.com, a Pittsburgh station, reported late Sunday that authorities are looking into the video from the restaurant and another that apparently showed a man carrying a bike who was hit by a demonstrator.



Source link

Pittsburgh cops investigate video appearing to show protesters clash with diners

