Sunday, September 6, 2020 2:40pm

Pittsburgh Steelers add QB Josh Dobbs, S Sean Davis; waive QB Devlin Hodges

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers needed depth at two key positions, and they found it in a pair of familiar faces.

Pittsburgh claimed former backup quarterback Josh Dobbs off waivers and re-signed former safety Sean Davis on Sunday.

Selected out of Tennessee by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Dobbs spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the team, appearing in five games in his second season and completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards. He was a backup in Jacksonville last season and was released by the Jaguars earlier this weekend. To make room for him, the Steelers waived quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges, who gained temporary folk-hero fame when the undrafted free agent started six games last season.

Davis was released by the Washington Football Team on cut-down day after signing a one-year deal with the team in the offseason that included a $2 million signing bonus.

He was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Maryland and started all 31 games he played in 2017 and 2018. Davis also started nine games as a rookie. He saw action in just one game last season before he landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The Steelers traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick shortly after, and Fitzpatrick took his starting spot. Davis has five career interceptions in Pittsburgh, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Steelers also released safety Curtis Riley on Sunday to make room for Davis on the roster.



