PKO Offers A Better Value Than Its Direct Peers From PIMCO (NYSE:PKO)

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) as an investment option. This is a fund I continue to prefer when it comes to PIMCO CEFs, especially against its direct peers. While I was cautious on PKO back in the summer, the fund has seen its premium decrease markedly since that time, which I believe opens up a better buying opportunity. While income metrics remain my primary concern, I am able to look past that weakness because the fund has been able to maintain its distribution throughout this volatile period. Further, even if a distribution cut does occur, PKO’s yield will still be high enough to attract new investment dollars. Finally, while the fund holds riskier assets, such as high-yield credit and non-agency MBS, I see merit to holding both right now. While this outlook assumes an investor can handle risk, defaults in the high yield space have leveled out in the U.S., which is a positive sign. Further, credit availability is tightening, especially among less qualified buyers, who are most likely to hold mortgages without an agency backing. With new supply tight, the existing bonds could become more valuable as the economy recovers.

Background

First, a little about PKO. It is a “closed-end fund with an investment objective to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks.” Currently, PKO is trading at $22.86/share and pays a monthly distribution of $0.19/share, which puts the annual yield at 10.01%. PKO is a fund I cover regularly, and will often recommend. However, during my most recent review in mid-July, I placed a neutral rating on the fund. While I saw some merit to owning it for the yield, I believed total return would be weak in the short term. In hindsight, that outlook was vindicated, as the fund has dropped about 1% since then:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With an election coming up and 2021 approaching, I am taking a look at most of the funds I cover to see if I should adjust my ratings going forward. After review, I believe PKO offers a reasonable entry point right now, and would predict its next share price move will be higher. However, although I am increasing my rating to bullish, I would caution that this investment comes with a fair amount of risk. The fund could see a sharp sell-off if conditions deteriorate, so investors need to consider their level of risk tolerance before buying in, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Price, But Offers Value Compared To Rivals

To begin, I will take a look at PKO’s valuation, as that is always a critical metric for me when I evaluate PIMCO CEFs. Looking back on this year, I highly touted PKO when it hit discount territory during the sell-off, but grew cautious as the premium approached double digits in mid-July. Both calls were vindicated based on performance, which helps justify the focus I place on valuation. Fortunately, this story has taken a positive turn in the past three months, which helps me to support buying it now.

To see why, consider the chart below, which lists out some relevant metrics:

Current Premium 4.3% Premium in July Review 9.3% YTD Premium High 16.1% YTD Premium Low (25.7)% YTD Premium Average 7.7%

Source: PIMCO

In fairness, PKO does still hold a premium price, so investors would be wise to take that into consideration when deciding if the fund is right for them. But, as the chart shows, this premium is well below the normal trading range for the fund. Yes, it can trade lower, as this past spring showed us, but it will typically trade in the 7-8% premium range. The current level is down 5% since my last review and is well under its average for the year. This tells me, as long as economic conditions do not deteriorate significantly, PKO’s next move will very likely be higher.

In addition, there is another reason I see value in PKO at current levels. While the premium seems low in isolation, it looks even more attractive when we consider the price relative to its peers from PIMCO. For comparison, I took a look at the other CEFs that have similar make-ups, in terms of the largest sector weightings. These include the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN), and the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL).

To see how PKO stacks up against these options, see the chart below:

Fund Current Premium % High Yield Credit % Non-Agency MBS PKO 4.3% 26.0% 29.8% PTY 26.9% 32.4% 24.1% PCN 22.5% 31.8% 22.9% PFN 6.2% 33.9% 19.7% PFL 6.5% 33.2% 17.5%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PKO has a similar make-up to each of these PIMCO funds, yet it trades at a markedly lower premium. Now, it is important to note that this does not in any way guarantee PKO will outperform these funds, or even post a positive return. But it does signal there is value to be had here, especially for investors interested in the high yield corporate and non-agency MBS sectors. When considering this exposure, investors have multiple options from PIMCO to choose from, and PKO seems to offer the best entry point at the moment.

Income Metrics Are Weak, But NAV Has Been Rising

My next point is more mixed and touches on an area of concern for me with respect to PKO. Specifically, this relates to the fund’s income production metrics, which have been very weak in the short term. In fairness, this is not unique to PKO, as PIMCO’s recent UNII reports have shown surprisingly poor numbers across the spectrum. For PKO, the last two months have not inspired much confidence, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

I have two takeaways from this report. On a positive note, the figures have improved since September, with October’s report showing a slightly smaller negative UNII balance and rising coverage ratios. However, this is overshadowed by the abysmal coverage ratios, and those will need to turn around quickly in order to restore faith in the income-producing ability of the fund.

With these figures in mind, it is fair to question why anyone would want to buy PKO right now. I would point out that a drop in coverage ratios by such an extreme amount is likely due to some one-off events, such as losses on hedges or derivatives bets. Further, the refinancing boon, within both the corporate and mortgage space, may have also had an impact. These moves can be positive for the overall health of the fund, since the debt is being repaid in full, but it would impact the future revenue stream because the interest payments will not be obtained. In order to replace the lost income, the fund managers will have to buy new securities, which now will have lower yields. As refinancing activity remains high, this places a higher likelihood on the distribution being cut, which is something investors should prepare for.

That said, there are two reasons why this reality does not stop me from being bullish on the fund. One, even if the distribution is cut, the fund should still have a very attractive yield, given how low interest rates are. With the current yield at 10% at the moment, there is plenty of room to work with. Two, the fund’s underlying health seems strong, which supports looking past the short-term income metrics for the time being. To illustrate, consider the chart below, detailing PKO’s NAV move over the course of the calendar year:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 7/20/20 % Change $24.24/share $21.42/share (11.6)% NAV 7/21/20 NAV 10/20/20 % Change $21.55/share $21.92/share 1.72%

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, PKO has shored up its performance to some degree. When I last reviewed the fund, it had seen a double-digit loss to its NAV year to date. Starting at that point, PKO has now delivered a gain to its NAV, while simultaneously pumping out a 10% distribution rate. My takeaway is to focus more on this underlying performance and less on the short-term noise. With an appreciating underlying value, I see support for being bullish on this fund.

High-Yield Still Risky, But Deterioration Has Stalled

I will now want to move the discussion to PKO’s underlying holdings, with a specific look at both the high yield credit and non-agency MBS sectors. These are areas I typically focus on when I review PKO, as they have been the two largest sectors by weighting in the fund for quite some time. Currently, they represent almost 56% of total assets, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

First, I will consider a development in the high yield sector. As my readers know, this is an area I have been lukewarm on, even as the recovery got underway. I continue to see a lot of disconnect between underlying economic conditions and the performance of equity and credit markets. This concerns me and tells me it is wise not to push the risk envelope too much. As a result, I would recommend being very selective with positions in this space. While funds like PKO seem to be a relative value compared to alternatives, investors should recognize the inherent risk in this fund and only look to buy-in if they can withstand volatility and short-term losses.

On that note of caution, there are some signs the worst is over, in terms of deterioration in the high yield sector, which offers some support for buying now. While the default rate among junk debt is elevated and continues to rise in Europe, the default rate in the U.S. has flat-lined recently, as shown below:

Source: Moody’s

This graph shows the trailing corporate default rate remained steady on a global level and declined slightly domestically. While the high level of defaults should give investors some pause, this could represent a turning of the page. If defaults have peaked, which the graph suggests could be the case, then it would be fair to say the worst is over. While we will not know for a few months whether or not this trend is sustainable, it does suggest buying in to the sector now has some merit. As fundamentals, such as default rates, improve, the underlying value of PKO’s debt will rise. This could drive gains going forward.

Non-Agency MBS Has An Important Tailwind

My final point looks at the non-agency MBS sector, which is the other area PKO is overweight. Compared to agency MBS, the non-agency sector offers higher yields, but more risk. While I was bullish on the U.S. housing market throughout 2020, I had a more neutral view of non-agency MBS simply because direct Fed support was limited to agency MBS. I saw an opportunity to increase my agency MBS exposure, at the expense of non-agency MBS.

Looking ahead, I see more reasons for optimism now, similar to the high yield space. As the economy continues to re-open and conditions improve, the worst of the crisis may be over, which will support debt backed by housing. Further, refinancing has been extremely high in this space, which has been helping PKO’s NAV through the summer. As the debt is refinanced, investors are paid in full, which would allow the fund to profit off any bonds it bought below par.

Beyond that, there is another reason I believe non-agency MBS may rise in value in the months ahead. Specifically, this relates to credit availability, which has been tightening recently. In fact, the mortgage credit index, which tracks credit availability, is at its lowest level in over 6 years, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This development is especially relevant for the non-agency MBS sector, because this is a space dominated by less qualified buyers. As credit gets harder to come by, they are the ones who will see their options dry up first.

While this may not be a “positive” for the economy as a whole, I see it as a tailwind for PKO. The reason being, the fund holds a large amount of non-agency MBS debt, and this is a type of debt that should see limited supply coming out in the short term. With mortgage availability declining, fewer non-agency MBS will hit the market. If demand for the asset class stays constant, this could help boost the underlying values as investors face a lack of supply to bid on. This appreciation will flow its way in to PKO, benefiting investors.

Bottom Line

PKO is a highly leveraged CEF, filled with below-investment grade assets. As such, investors should be careful when buying in, as it can trade in a volatile manner and drop substantially during downtimes. However, for those able to take on risk, it is a great way to gain exposure to higher yielding assets. While current prices reflect a premium to NAV, it is a lower premium than its July level, and it is below its year-to-date average. Further, while income metrics are concerning, the fund’s underlying value has been rising, and there are positive developments in both the high yield corporate and non-agency MBS sectors. Therefore, I believe a bullish rating on PKO is justified and encourage investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PKO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.