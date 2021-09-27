Plane Crash in Fayette County Kills 3 Virginia Residents

Lansing, WV- (WWNR) A small plane crashed Sunday in southern West Virginia, killing three Virginia residents on board.

The single-engine Beechcraft C23 went down after taking off from the Fayette Airport in Fayetteville at about 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

State police Capt. R.A. Maddy told news outlets that the wreckage was found near a barn in the rural community of Lansing, a few miles from the New River Gorge Bridge The bodies were found inside the plane.

State police identified the victims as:

38 year old Nick Fletcher.

36 year old Michael Taphouse

39 year old Wesley Farley



All were from the Chesapeake, Virginia, area.

The investigation by the The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board as to the cause of the crash is on going.