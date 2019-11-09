30.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 9, 2019 10:32am

Plane crashes in Texas after slowing down to dump 350 gallons of pink water in gender reveal stunt, officials say

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A recent plane crash in Texas that resulted in “substantial damage” to the aircraft and at least one injured person was caused by a gender reveal stunt gone wrong, officials said in a report Friday.

An Air Tractor AT 602 crashed on Sept. 7 in Turkey, a small city just 90 miles west of the Oklahoma border, after slowing down too much in order to dump out “350 gallows of pink water” as a part of a gender reveal,  the National Transportation Safety Board said.

OHIO WOMAN MAULED TO DEATH BY TWO ‘LARGE, THIN’ DOGS; POLICE STUMBLE UPON HORRIFIC AND BLOODY SCENE 

The pilot reportedly told officials that they were maneuvering at a low altitude when the plane “got too slow,” causing it to aerodynamically stall before crashing.

An Air Tractor AT 602 (like this one) crashed on Sept. 7 in Turkey, a small city just 90 miles west of the Oklahoma border, after slowing down too much in order to dump out “350 gallows of pink water” as a part of a gender reveal,  the National Transportation Safety Board said. 

An Air Tractor AT 602 (like this one) crashed on Sept. 7 in Turkey, a small city just 90 miles west of the Oklahoma border, after slowing down too much in order to dump out “350 gallows of pink water” as a part of a gender reveal,  the National Transportation Safety Board said. 
(Getty)

“The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, right wing, and empennage,” the NTSB report read.

A Federal Aviation Administration inspector also reported that there were two people aboard the single seat plane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pilot sustained minor injuries and the second passenger was unharmed.

A 56-year-old woman in Iowa died last month after getting struck by debris from an explosion at a gender reveal party.



Source link

Recent Articles

Plane crashes in Texas after slowing down to dump 350 gallons of pink water in gender reveal stunt, officials say

News WWNR -
0
A recent plane crash in Texas that resulted in “substantial damage” to the aircraft and at least one injured person was caused by...
Read more

Fantasy fallout: Better late than never for Ronald Jones, DeVante Parker – NFL Nation

News WWNR -
0
Last week was a stark reminder that some fantasy breakthroughs take longer than others.Running backs Ronald Jones and Kenyan Drake, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
Read more

Tucker: CNN's climate change town hall was an act of wanton cruelty

News WWNR -
0
CNN tortures viewers with 7-hour climate change town hall. #Tucker #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News...
Read more

CohBar – The Pioneer In Mitochondrial Drugs – CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Money WWNR -
0
CohBar (CWBR) is a development-stage biotech company focused on drugs based on mitochondria-based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class of drugs with the potential...
Read more

Spakovsky and Phillips: Bizarre federal court ruling halts Indiana efforts to clean up voter rolls

News WWNR -
0
With the 2020 presidential election less than a year away, America’s voter registration rolls are woefully out of shape. Yet well-funded liberal organizations are...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Fantasy fallout: Better late than never for Ronald Jones, DeVante Parker – NFL Nation

WWNR -
0
Last week was a stark reminder that some fantasy breakthroughs take longer than others.Running backs Ronald Jones and Kenyan Drake, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo...
Read more
video
News

Tucker: CNN's climate change town hall was an act of wanton cruelty

WWNR -
0
CNN tortures viewers with 7-hour climate change town hall. #Tucker #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News...
Read more
Money

CohBar – The Pioneer In Mitochondrial Drugs – CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

WWNR -
0
CohBar (CWBR) is a development-stage biotech company focused on drugs based on mitochondria-based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class of drugs with the potential...
Read more
News

Spakovsky and Phillips: Bizarre federal court ruling halts Indiana efforts to clean up voter rolls

WWNR -
0
With the 2020 presidential election less than a year away, America’s voter registration rolls are woefully out of shape. Yet well-funded liberal organizations are...
Read more
News

Ex-white house adviser Bannon testifies in trial of former Trump aide Stone

WWNR -
0
The U.S. government on Friday called one-time White house adviser Steve Bannon to the stand in its trial of President Donald Trump's former...
Read more
News

Indian court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land

WWNR -
0
NEW DELHI  — India's Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap