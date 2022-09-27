Planning for 6th Annual Bridge Day 5K RUN on pace￼

Beckley, WV: Active Southern West Virginia hosts the 6th annual Bridge Day 5K RUN across the New

River Gorge Bridge to kick off the official Bridge Day event on October 15, 2022. The New River Gorge

Bridge, arching 876 feet above the river, is only open this one day a year to pedestrian traffic. The race

experience is thrilling, challenging, and bucket-list worthy. Currently, 348 racers are registered with a 500-

person cap.

This race impacts many people from the runners, volunteers, and sponsors to the after-school Kids Run

Club program that the race proceeds benefit. The racer experience is social with a local vibe. Historically,

2/3 of the racers are from West Virginia! Registration for the Bridge Day 5k RUN is available at

https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/.

One racer, Michelle Rotellini, has attended every year since 2016. She has not only raced every year; she

has also placed first in her age group. No pressure this year, but there is a title to defend. “The Bridge Day

5K is a can’t miss race. To be able to run across the third highest bridge in the country as fog rises out of

the gorge is a definite rush! This is without question the most unique race in the region,” shares Michelle.

Volunteering at race events puts you in the thick of the excitement without the exertion of running. It’s a

way to be active, engaged, and feel fulfilled by serving in a critical event role. The WVU Tech softball team

will be stationed along the course this year to marshal the runners around every turn. This is a great display

of student athletes giving back to an event that has many first time 5K racers. The team volunteering is just

one of many ways WVU Tech is sponsoring and partnering with Active SWV on this one of kind race.

Local businesses see the benefits of an active community and events driving economic spending.

Economically, Active SWV race events in 2022 generate $190 per racer in economic outputs. “As the new

owners of Water Stone Outdoors, it is our goal to deepen the shop’s well-established connection to our

community. Events like the Active SWV Bridge Day 5K RUN bring folks together and offer a chance to

celebrate what makes our hometown so special. The collective joy of seeing people enjoy themselves in the

outdoors is what inspires us to sponsor such a unique race event,” says Holly Fussell.

At the end of the day, the Bridge Day 5K RUN is funding the opportunity for free after-school Kids Run

Clubs across the state. “Not all students are able to participate in sports, mainly due to the cost. Kids Run

Clubs are completely free; our students LOVE and enjoy being a part of everything that Active Southern

WV provides.” – Staci Stover, Fairdale Elementary. Over 30 elementary schools have facilitated free clubs

since this race began in 2016.