Planning for Beckley’s 2nd Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest underway

Beckley, WV – Businesses, organizations, and schools are invited to use their creativity to build a scarecrow to display downtown between October 20 and 31. Scarecrows will be displayed on the light poles along Main, Neville, Prince, and Kanawha Streets, and in Word Park and Shoemaker Square, or in storefront windows (if preferred by downtown business). The contest is being organized by the City of Beckley along with Raleigh County 4-H/WVU Extension.

Awards for the contest: 1st place = $100; 2nd Place = $50, and 3rd Place = $25. Judging will be determined by Facebook “likes” on photos in a scarecrow album on the ‘Beckley Events” page. Scarecrows can be installed between October 20 and 22, but the scarecrows need to be in place by 11 am on Saturday, October 22. A new fall event at Word Park is being planned to recognize the scarecrow decorators, along with offering music by DNS Entertainment DJs, and a few vendors offering fall flavors and items from 11 am – 1 pm. The event may also include a scarecrow costume contest. Scarecrows can remain in place until November 1.

Beckley’s first scarecrow decorating contest was held in 2021 with 20 entries. According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “We were thrilled with the 20 creative entries last year. We look forward to having the contest again this year, along with adding an event to celebrate the decorators, fall booths, and music on the 22nd.”

The recommended height of each scarecrow should be between 4 and 6 foot and be constructed to withstand weather conditions. Some suggestions of lasting materials – chicken wire, straw, corn husks, stalks, rubber foam; stuffing from plastic bags, bubble wrap; nylon or polyester fabrics, and consider spraying Scotchguard to prevent mildew. If using a scarecrow kit or commercial scarecrow as your base, make sure that you add embellishments and apparel to make them unique. Entries should be appropriate for family viewing and should not be excessively violent, gruesome, profane, or political. The goal is to create a festive atmosphere and build community spirit.

If interested in entering a scarecrow, please complete the scarecrow contest registration form on the city’s website https://beckley.org/beckleys-scarecrow-decorating-contest-2/ and send it in by October 20, 2022.

For more information, contact: Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events, 304-256-1776, 304-222-3376 or jmoorefield@beckley.org or

Barbie Little, 4-H Youth Development – Raleigh County, WVU Extension, (304)255-9321, barbara.little@mail.wvu.edu