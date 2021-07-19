Police Investigating Shooting In Beckley.

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) – Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in Beckley.

Emergency dispatchers say it happened shortly after 2pm Sunday Afternoon at the Greenbrier Apartments on Westline Drive behind Raleigh General Hospital.

Detectives say a female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect fled and remains at large. The name and condition of the victim have not been released. The shooting appears to be domestic related.

Beckley City Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded.