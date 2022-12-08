Beckley Police Seek Publics assistance in locating Murder Suspect

Beckley, WV – The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating twenty-nine-year-old, AREDITH LYNAEA THOMPSON, (a.k.a. “NayNay”) of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer that occurred on November 23, 2022, at 105 ½ Truman Avenue. A warrant for her arrest on the charge of First-Degree Murder was issued on December 7, 2022. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to her arrest. THOMPSON should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Subject Information:

Name: AREDITH LYNAEA THOMPSON

DOB: 1-24-1993 (29)

Ht. 6’01” Wt. 275

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Last Known Address:

105 ½ Truman Avenue

Beckley, WV 25801

Charges:

First Degree Murder.

**All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.**