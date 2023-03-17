Police stop over 120 speeders on first day of WVDOH work zone safety campaign

CHARLESTON, WV – On the first day of a targeted speed enforcement operation in the work zone on Interstate 64 between 29th Street and the Huntington Mall on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, police stopped over 120 vehicles exceeding the posted 55 mph speed limit or otherwise disobeying traffic laws.



Additionally, the WVDOH is increasing signs and radar speed detectors in work zones to remind drivers to slow down, poring over work zone crash data for information to help make our work zones safer, investing in new equipment and technology to place in work zones, and reaching out to the public to get the message out to slow down and pay attention while traveling through road work areas.



At Gov. Justice’s direction, and in partnership with public safety officials and police organizations throughout the Mountain State, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is cracking down on drivers speeding through work zones. West Virginia State Police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, and police departments from Huntington, Barboursville and Milton took part in a targeted speed enforcement operation Wednesday morning on I-64 between Huntington and the Huntington Mall, where the posted speed limit is 55 mph.



One vehicle traveling through the work zone was clocked at 81 mph, 26 mph over the posted speed limit.