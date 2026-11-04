Polls are closed; Secretary Warner provides an election day recap

Charleston, W.Va. – Polls are now closed in all 1,643 precincts statewide. WV Secretary of State Kris Warner reported that overall, it was a smooth and successful General Election. Secretary Warner visited polling locations in Wood, Cabell, and Kanawha counties on Election Day.

According to Secretary Warner, there were 228 calls made to the Secretary of State’s office from voters, which were answered, documented, and in the majority of cases resolved swiftly.

Secretary Warner said, “We received reports of electioneering zone violations. We had a watermain break that took out power at a polling location. Officials moved voting locations to adjacent polling places, placed signage, and kept everything running smoothly without delay. That’s what West Virginians do. They’re resourceful. All of these issues were resolved quickly.”

According to Secretary Warner, more than 12% of the state’s county clerks were administering their first General Election. County clerks trained more than 8,210 poll workers to serve polling locations across West Virginia.

This election also marked the first time eligible high school juniors and seniors could serve as poll workers. Across the state, approximately 120 high school students ages sixteen and seventeen worked in the polls.

“Thank you to our county clerks, election staff, and poll workers for their hard work and dedication throughout Election Day. Their commitment, long hours, and service to our citizens help ensure fair and transparent elections,” Secretary Warner said.

Canvassing will commence on Monday, November 9th, across West Virginia. Canvass is open to the public to not only observe the processing of provisional and later-received absentee ballots, but also the manual hand-count audit of a minimum of 3% of all precincts of the paper ballots cast in each county.

To monitor unofficial election results, visit GoVoteWV.com and click the tab for 2026 General Election Results, or click the link to be directed to the WVSOS Election Night Reporting (ENR) website.