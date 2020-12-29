30.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 29, 2020 2:04pm

Pompeo slams Chinese Communist Party for sentencing journalist who reported on coronavirus to 4 years in jail

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China’s sentencing of a journalist who reported on COVID-19 to four years in prison, saying that the Chinese Communist Party will do “whatever it takes” to silence those who question it. 

“The United States strongly condemns the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) sham prosecution and conviction of citizen journalist Zhang Zhan on December 28. We call on the PRC government to release her immediately and unconditionally,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has shown once again it will do whatever it takes to silence those who question the Party’s official line, even regarding crucial public health information.”

“Lying is a feature, not a bug of authoritarian regimes,” Pompeo added. 

RUSSIA ADMITS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL 3 TIMES HIGHER THAN REPORTED

Zhang, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after she reported on crowded hospitals and the conditions in Wuhan earlier this year. Reports said she was convicted on the offense of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” 

Zhang had posted videos on YouTube that showed interviews with residents and images of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

She was critical of the response and eventually detained in May. “The government’s way of managing this city has just been intimidation and threats,” she said in one video, according to The New York Times. “This is truly the tragedy of this country.”

Reuters, citing her lawyer, reported that there will likely be an appeal and said his client believes she is “being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech.”

CITIZEN JOURNALIST IN CHINA WHO REPORTED ON COVID-19 SENTENCED TO 4 YEARS 

Pompeo said that the world had “heavily relied” on the information provided by Zhang and other citizen journalists after the CCP restricted and manipulated coronavirus information at the start of the outbreak. “Her hasty trial, to which foreign observers were denied access, shows how fearful the CCP is of Chinese citizens who speak the truth,” the statement read. 

The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed Beijing for the pandemic, accusing the CCP of lying about human-to-human transmission of the virus and other vital COVID-19 information, allowing the disease to spread across the world. 

In June, senior Chinese officials released a lengthy report on the country’s response and defended Beijing’s actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything,” National Health Commission Chairman Ma Xiaowei said at the time. “Instead, we have immediately reported virus data and relevant information about the epidemic to the international community and made an important contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic around the world.”

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Pompeo slams Chinese Communist Party for sentencing journalist who reported on coronavirus to 4 years in jail

News WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China’s sentencing of a journalist who reported on COVID-19 to four years in prison, saying that the...
Read more

Nashville bomber allegedly spoke about hating cops decades before attack: report

News WWNR -
0
The Tennessee man who officials say detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville in the early morning hours of Christmas Day allegedly used to...
Read more

California nonviolent sex offenders can qualify for early parole, court rules

News WWNR -
0
California inmates convicted of nonviolent sex crimes may be eligible for early parole consideration as part of a ballot measure that nearly two-thirds...
Read more

Protests, riots that gripped America in 2020

News WWNR -
0
Protests and riots ravaged parts of the nation in the days, weeks and months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd, 46, died on May...
Read more

Paris Saint-Germain confirm Thomas Tuchel sacking

News WWNR -
0
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel has left the club after a poor start to the season.Sources told ESPN on Dec....
Read more

Related Stories

News

Nashville bomber allegedly spoke about hating cops decades before attack: report

WWNR -
0
The Tennessee man who officials say detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville in the early morning hours of Christmas Day allegedly used to...
Read more
News

California nonviolent sex offenders can qualify for early parole, court rules

WWNR -
0
California inmates convicted of nonviolent sex crimes may be eligible for early parole consideration as part of a ballot measure that nearly two-thirds...
Read more
News

Protests, riots that gripped America in 2020

WWNR -
0
Protests and riots ravaged parts of the nation in the days, weeks and months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd, 46, died on May...
Read more
News

Paris Saint-Germain confirm Thomas Tuchel sacking

WWNR -
0
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel has left the club after a poor start to the season.Sources told ESPN on Dec....
Read more
News

Senate Dems see defense bill veto override as avenue to $2G checks

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took to Twitter late Monday to lay out what seems to be the strategy in how Senate Democrats may...
Read more
News

Hip-hop artist who headlined Ossoff, Warnock event stirs controversy after screengrab emerges: report

WWNR -
0
Republicans criticized John Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock over the selection of a hip-hop artist who headlined a campaign event Monday after a troubling screengrab...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap